Reader Letter for People and Culture Magazine 2024

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) initiatives haven’t been making headlines the way they were in past years, but proponents are still making meaningful and necessary progress behind the scenes. So, for 2024, this “People and Culture” publication - formerly our annual DEIA magazine - has been expanded to cover broader employer and employee issues in the workplace.

A top trend has been an increase in investment in HR technology at corporations across the country, while a recent survey found that employees place a priority on healthcare benefits. Achieving pay equity has also become an imperative along with combatting racism and being more inclusive, especially in IT. And to run more efficiently in today’s challenging environment, small businesses have embraced digital tools.

Easterseals Southern California has been a leader in creating accessible spaces, and we present an exclusive look into their achievements. Finally, we present a review of the diversity found in the boardroom at numerous public companies across the Southland. See how they fared in our rankings.

Advertisement

We present the profiles of this year’s DEIA Visionaries. Though there’s much more work ahead and the road to a level playing field remains long, these difference makers are leading the way in their respective organizations and business sectors. Here’s a salute to each one.

