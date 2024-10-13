Advertisement
Advertisement

People and Culture 2024

TRENDS AND UPDATES

The cover of People and Culture Magazine

People and Culture – Read the Print Edition

To purchase keepsake copies of the magazine, visit the L.A. Times online store.

  • Majority of Small Businesses Have Grown Despite Labor Challenges

  • DEI in IT: Exploring Value Amid Ongoing Challenges

LIST – BOARD DIVERSITY

Advertisement

DEIA VISIONARIES

In companies large and small across the Southland, these thought leaders are overcoming headwinds – especially in the form of social backlash to diversity, Equity, inclusion and accessibility – to achieve their goals, however challenging they may be. Based on submissions of dozens of nominated DEIA professionals and experts, the below list represents some of the most prominent game changers in the business world today.

  •

2024 Visionaries

a composite image of lipstick, makeup and a purse

Beauty & Fashion Visionaries

OC Visionaries article images

Consumer Attorneys of Southern California

C-Suite 2024

CFO & C-Suite Visionaries

business of entertainment visionaries

Entertainment Business Visionaries

Commercial Real Estate 2024

Commercial Real Estate Visionaries

Orange County Inspirational Women

Orange County Inspirational Women

Banking and Finance Cover

Banking and Finance Visionaries