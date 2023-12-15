Monahan Tucker Law – Stacy Monahan Tucker is a 2023 Top Rated Lawyer of Southern California and a 2023 Woman Leader In Law

Personal injury

Meet Stacy Monahan Tucker of Monahan Tucker Law.

In a world where insurance companies hold tremendous power, few legal professionals possess the necessary skills and expertise to effectively challenge them. Stacy Monahan Tucker, founding partner of Monahan Tucker Law, is an accomplished attorney whose law firm is devoted to helping clients recover rightfully owed insurance benefits. With an impressive background working at top international litigation powerhouses, Stacy has both defended and fought against insurance companies, resulting in remarkable outcomes for her clients.

Dedicated to the Insured

Stacy began her legal career defending insurers in high-value lawsuits brought on by executives and business owners seeking denied disability, life, or long-term care benefits. After years of working on the side of the insurance companies, she decided to utilize her in-depth knowledge and experience to benefit those who need it most: the insured.

“I have always been passionate about helping my clients. Transitioning from defending insurance companies to representing insureds was a natural progression for me,” says Stacy.

Having successfully recovered tens of millions of dollars in owed insurance benefits for her clients, Stacy has become a go-to expert in her field. Her specialties include Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) and non-ERISA disability, life and long term care insurance benefits litigation. She also represents wildfire victims in obtaining the homeowners insurance benefits to which they are entitled after the catastrophic loss of their homes, especially where the insureds are doubly victims because of errors made by the insurer in underinsuring their property.

The Impact of Monahan Tucker Law

Stacy’s firm, Monahan Tucker Law, has been instrumental in ensuring that clients receive the benefits due to them. By leveraging the knowledge gained from her time as an insurance company defender, Stacy has helped countless clients, who might have otherwise struggled to secure what they were owed, achieve successful outcomes in their cases.

“The knowledge and experience I gained from my time working with insurance companies have been invaluable in representing insureds. Understanding how insurance companies operate enables me to fight more effectively on behalf of my clients and ensure they receive the benefits they deserve,” Stacy explains.

Monahan Tucker Law has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. The firm’s attorneys are also admitted to practice in Arizona and Nevada. Monahan Tucker Law assists clients with appeals of insurance denials nationwide, and ERISA litigation of benefits nationwide. It handles bad faith insurance litigation throughout the West.