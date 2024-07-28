The C-Suite Trends Toward Outsourcing

Company leaders are increasingly looking outside of their businesses for critical functions and solutions. Marcum LLP, in collaboration with Hofstra University, has released the findings from its latest CEO Survey, offering insights into the business environment, outlook and trends among middle-market CEOs.

A significant takeaway from the survey indicates a rising tendency toward outsourcing critical business functions. The survey reveals that 29.1% of CEOs reported increased outsourcing activities compared to their historical approaches. Cybersecurity emerged as the most outsourced function with 17.9% of companies primarily relying on external expertise to secure their data and information systems. Conversely, human resources remained the least outsourced function, with only 4.8% of CEOs opting for external services.

Furthermore, over half (50.2%) of the CEOs identified the primary motivation behind the outsourcing trend as access to superior expertise and talent. Cost savings (27.9%) and improved efficiencies (20.3%) were other significant motivators contributing to the decision to outsource various corporate functions.

“With talent in short supply and margins growing ever tighter, the advantages of outsourcing are becoming clearer than ever. Every day, more businesses are waking up to the reality that the specialized expertise of outside partners can relieve some of the day-to-day burden and enable organizations to concentrate their efforts where they’re most effective, which helps to drive growth and innovation,” said Jeffrey Weiner, chairman and CEO of Marcum LLP. “Recognizing this need, Marcum began offering a comprehensive suite of outsourced services, from HR to IT to accounting and beyond. Each of our outsourcing teams is dedicated to enabling businesses to remain focused on delivering their unique services and solutions while our experienced, qualified teams safeguard their operational capabilities.”

The Marcum LLP-Hofstra University CEO Survey also presents a nuanced view of the current business climate. Here are the key findings from this CEO survey:

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



There has been a notable rise in the percentage of CEOs expressing the highest level of optimism (“10”) about the current business climate (13.9%, up from 8.6%).



The majority of CEOs (88.7%) maintain a rating of “5” or higher regarding their outlook with the weighted average remaining steady at 6.9.



Industry-specific optimism varies with technology remaining relatively high (56%), construction experiencing a decline (33%) and retailing witnessing the most significant drop in optimism to 18%. INFLUENCES ON BUSINESS PLANNING



Economic concerns continue to dominate with 54.2% of CEOs indicating it as a top-three influence on planning efforts, up from 49.2% in the previous survey.



The availability of talent (38.2%) has overtaken rising material and operational costs (35.1%), the second most prominent concern for CEOs.

EXTERNAL ISSUES OF CONCERN

CEOs indicate that an economic slowdown (45%), interest rates and the cost of capital (42.7%) and political uncertainty (35.8%) are the primary external issues of concern.



Other notable worries include supply chain challenges, rising energy costs, labor shortages and increasing customer expectations.



The survey was developed, conducted and analyzed by Zarb School MBA students, led by associate professor of international business and marketing Dr. Andrew Forman, in partnership with Marcum.

“In our increasingly interconnected world, the ability to adapt and respond to the ever-evolving market conditions is essential for business sustainability,” said Forman. “The insights from our joint CEO Survey with Marcum LLP underscore the value of outsourcing as a critical tool for CEOs looking to harness external expertise while maintaining internal focus and agility.”

“Understanding the changing tides of the business landscape is key to preparing tomorrow’s leaders,” said Janet Lenaghan, dean of the Hofstra University Zarb School of Business. “Through our partnership with Marcum LLP, we provide our MBA students with real-world learning opportunities that shape their perspective on strategic decisionmaking, such as the significant trend towards outsourcing identified in our latest CEO Survey.”