SHEIN X Incubator Program to Recruit 500 Aspiring Designers and Artists in the U.S. in 2023

SHEIN, the global e-retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, hosted their inaugural SHEIN X Design Summit in early April. The event gathered hundreds of artists, designers and industry leaders at City Market Social House in Los Angeles. The summit’s showcases and panels encouraged independent designers to leverage the company’s flagship incubator program, SHEIN X, to take their businesses to the next level, regardless of their experience.

“The idea for this summit came from SHEIN X designers themselves,” George Chiao, SHEIN’s U.S. president, said at the event. “We’re always looking for feedback from our designers, and several wanted an educational opportunity where they could come together, get to know one another, and learn more about how to build their brands – all while having some fun […] we’ll continue to identify ways to empower SHEIN X designers and improve their experience with the program.”

The day-long summit featured designer-dedicated programming and networking opportunities, including a panel with LaQuan Smith, designer and founder of LaQuan Smith; Laura Kim, co-creative director at Monse; Maeve Reilly, celebrity stylist; and Gary Wassner, CEO of Hilldun Corporation. Attendees also learned to hone the power of social media in a panel discussion with Racquel Natasha, influencer, designer and founder of Natasia swimwear; Evette, co-founder of Act of Faith and founder of EXO Cosmetics; and Josephine Skriver, model and co-founder of JOJA. Additionally, SHEIN X designers Danielle Brion, Veronica Diaz Montalvo and Jade Breyon were chosen for a previously announced mentorship opportunity with Kim, while SHEIN X designer Francesca Lazzari was chosen for a mentorship program with Reilly.

Guests had the opportunity to connect with countless stylists, merchandisers, buyers, influencers and industry professionals, as well as top performing SHEIN X designers Armand Medhiri, Kenya Freeman and Valerie Campbell of Freak City. The three shared their personal experiences with the program and advice for other aspiring creatives. “Keep going, keep going, keep going,” said Freeman, who launched her first collection with SHEIN X in 2021. “For me, my career has been a long road, with a lot of twists and turns, but when you wake up each day and know you’re doing what you’re here to do, there’s nothing like it. The SHEIN X program has opened so many doors for me, and I’ve never been more excited for what’s ahead.”

From just seven designers when the program launched in January 2021, the SHEIN X incubator program has grown to almost 3,000 designers globally and 1,500 in the U.S. The program’s designers are responsible for more than 25,000 original creations. SHEIN has invested more than $55 million into the program and guides participants through the end-to-end process, from product development, to manufacturing, to marketing and supply chain logistics. Importantly, SHEIN X designers maintain ownership rights to their SHEIN X designs. SHEIN X artists and designers around the world have earned over $5 million in commission from the sale of SHEIN X products. The 500 creatives set to onboard in 2023 have a lot to look forward to.

All of the SHEIN X Design Summit panels were livestreamed on the SHEIN app, as well as SHEIN's official Instagram and TikTok accounts. Photos from the summit can be found here.