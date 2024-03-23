Busting the Myth that Affordable Higher Education is an Impossible Dream 

We all know untenable student loan debt has been commanding the news since the last election cycle. Politicians are driven by the reality that an astounding percentage of Americans feel access to quality, affordable higher education is simply out of reach.

According to a national survey by the 2022 Lumina-Gallup State of Higher Education Study, fewer than 10% of Americans not in college believe that quality, affordable higher education is available to those who want it.

A similar 9% of young people – whether enrolled in community colleges or post-secondary institutions – also feel that quality, affordable higher education is readily available to those who want it. The percentage remains the same with those who are not currently enrolled in such programs, showing that the affordability of higher education is not just experiencing a perception problem but is in the midst of a full-blown crisis of confidence.

The same study found that nearly 60% of students currently enrolled in college feel that a two-year or four-year degree is more critical for their careers than it was 20 years ago, while 30% believe it holds the same value as it did in the past. More than three-quarters of those not enrolled in school believe attaining a higher education degree is as important or more important than ever. The value of higher education has not diminished in the minds of American students and non-students.

So, given how vital education and attaining a degree are to the success and prosperity of Americans, what are universities and colleges doing to make access and affordability a priority? From the looks of it, not much.

“According to the researchers’ analysis of U.S. Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and National Center for Education Statistics data for the years 1980 to 2019, college costs have increased by 169% over the past four decades – while earnings for workers between the ages of 22 and 27 have increased by just 19%.”

Simply put, leading educational institutions are often out of reach due to the high costs. A June 2023 statewide poll suggests many Californians believe the University of California and California State University are unaffordable and that community colleges and vocational training are alternative paths to career success.

Delivering affordable higher education is not only feasible, but it's also available today. At UWLA, our vision is "democratization of education," part of our mission is to make quality higher and post-graduate education affordable and accessible to those who might not otherwise have the opportunity- especially those who must work full-time and study part-time.

As president of UWLA, I am working to bring this reality to our diverse student base in many ways.

First, we formed a for-profit organization that runs the business of education for UWLA. As such, we work continuously to keep our overhead down while providing personalized student services and high-quality faculty using a modern curriculum. We are private which allows our incentives to be focused around quality education and student success. We don’t have sports teams, nor the expensive facilities and salaries to support them.

We focus on practical, outcome-oriented education taught by esteemed faculty who are also practitioners in their field. With a student body that includes many working students, we ensure that the education provided at UWLA is more than theoretical; it’s useful.

As I often say, our UWLA students can use what they learn on Thursday at their work on Monday.

So, what have we created? With the hard work of dedicated administrators, an exceptional professional staff, and outstanding faculty members, we deliver a streamlined, high-touch learning experience that rivals institutions many times our size and cost.

We know our strengths as an educational institution, and we focus on the most meaningful things to our students. That means adding only a few extraneous studies or programs. Our students come to pursue degree completion of a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration or return to school to secure a Master of Science in Leadership, Management and Technology to advance or catalyze their career in business.

Are our programs affordable? I challenge anyone to compare our costs against a comparable education. We will show we are markedly less, even before factoring in scholarship opportunities and access to Federal Financial Aid, which we can help with. UWLA is proof positive that the myth of affordable higher education is busted. Our graduates’ continuing success proves that our approach is making a real and impactful difference in the lives of so many who wish to better themselves personally and professionally.

Since 1966, UWLA has been privileged to help launch or enhance the careers of thousands of its graduates.

– Robert Brown, Esq., President, UWLA

