Port of Los Angeles Breaks Ground on Second Phase of $85 Million Waterfront Promenade

The Port of Los Angeles recently broke ground on the start of the second and final phase of the San Pedro Promenade along the Main Channel portion of the future West Harbor commercial development on the L.A. Waterfront. Groundbreaking for the $31.4 million Phase II project follows the completion of the Promenade’s $53.7 million Phase I, for a combined Port investment of more than $85 million.

“Throughout the Harbor Area, there are incredible projects happening in the Port of LA to make the Wilmington Waterfront and San Pedro Promenade more inclusive and inviting spaces for everyone,” said Los Angeles City Councilmember Tim McOsker. “The second phase of the Promenade is crucial to connecting the West Harbor development, but more importantly, it will create public access and vitality to our beautiful waterfront for a space that residents throughout the One-Five and all of L.A. can enjoy.”

“When this promenade is completed in the spring of 2025, it will be possible to walk from one end of the new West Harbor development to the other,” said Los Angeles Harbor Commissioner Diane Middleton. “The Port of LA will have spent over $85 million to deliver on our commitment to provide public access along our waterfront. This walkway will make the West Harbor project one of the most unique commercial developments in Southern California with outstanding up-close views of the nation’s busiest port.”

“Providing projects like this promenade to our community is a direct result of the Port’s Public Access Investment Plan, which ties a percentage of operating income annually to community investments,” said Port Executive Director Gene Seroka. “A strong port helps the community and a strong community is vital to our workforce and waterfront.”

Phase II of Promenade construction will add to the initial portion of the 30-foot-wide promenade completed in 2021, and connect it to the southerly end of the new West Harbor development, which is currently under construction. Running parallel to the Port’s main channel from Berths 74-83, the two-phase construction project when completed in spring of 2025 will result in nearly one mile of waterfront open space and LA Waterfront access.

Phase II elements also include demolition, grading, installation of new piles, pier and deck structures, as well as utilities. The project will also incorporate many of the signature elements rolled out during the first phase portion such as lamp posts, new trees, drought-tolerant plants as well as a concrete and granite paver walkway.

Other Port-funded projects in support of the new development include the $15.6 million Harbor Blvd. Roadway Improvement and $36 million Town Square at Harbor Blvd. and 6th St., completed in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

The West Harbor project broke ground in December 2022. The public-private commercial development will feature 42 acres of outdoor space for restaurants, retail, fresh markets, office space, waterside activities and a proposed open-air amphitheater for live entertainment. The developers, The Ratkovich Company and Jerico Development, are expected to invest approximately $165 million in the initial phase of the West Harbor redevelopment. West Harbor’s Phase I is scheduled to open in 2025.