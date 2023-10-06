Lamps Plus Announces the Appointment of Jason Goldberger to Chief Executive Officer

Los Angeles headquartered Lamps Plus, the nation’s leading specialty lighting retailer , has appointed Jason Goldberger to Chief Executive Officer effective September 18, 2023. Co-Founder Dennis Swanson will remain on the board, using his decades of experience to advise Goldberger.

Jason Goldberger

A well-established executive with 30 years of digital and retail experience, Goldberger brings a proven track record in brand growth and success. Having spent the majority of his career in home décor sectors, Goldberger has held CEO roles at Sur La Table, Dollar Shave Club, and Blue Nile, as well as the role of Chief Digital Officer & President of Target.com. He previously worked at Gilt, Hayneedle, and Amazon, and at Linens ‘N Things, he was the company’s Lighting Buyer.

Goldberger joins Lamps Plus just 14 months after Nexus Capital Management LP announced their investment in Lamps Plus.

The son of antiques dealers, Goldberger spent his childhood weekends and vacations moving furniture and helping customers, among other supportive tasks. A true, lifelong industry veteran, he will lead Lamps Plus toward continued expansion and success, as Lamps Plus enters its new era of leadership alongside Nexus Capital Management LP.

“I’m delighted and grateful for the opportunity to lead the future growth and success of Lamps Plus, a truly iconic and historic brand. Dennis and Manja Swanson have built an incredible business over the last 47+ years that is unmatched in the lighting industry, and it’s an honor to lead the team. I thank them for entrusting me as we continue to keep Lamps Plus at the forefront of the industry, and I look forward to continuing our work with Dennis as an advisor and board member,” said Goldberger.

Lamps Plus Co-Founder Dennis Swanson adds that, “Jason is a powerful and experienced leader who has demonstrated years of notable success in the home industry and beyond. His vast knowledge of the lighting and furniture business are unparalleled, and his many years in the industry will carry Lamps Plus into the future as we remain the market leader in lighting. We are pleased to have him join our team.”

In addition to advisory work with Dennis Swanson, Goldberger will work directly with the Lamps Plus leadership team, including President & COO Clark Linstone, CMO David Luebke, SVP of Store Operations Terre Wellington, and other Lamps Plus leaders, in addition to the team at Nexus Capital Management LP.