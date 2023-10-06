Metropolis Technologies, Inc. to Acquire SP Plus Corporation for $1.5 Billion

Los Angeles based Metropolis Technologies, Inc., a technology company whose computer vision platform enables checkout-free payment experiences, and SP Plus Corporation (SP+), a best-in-class technology and operations management provider of mobility services for aviation, commercial, hospitality, and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, this week announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Metropolis will acquire SP+ for $54.00 per share in cash.

This represents a premium of approximately 52% to the SP+ closing stock price on October 4, 2023 and approximately 28% to its 52-week high for an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion.

Metropolis develops and deploys leading-edge computer vision technology that creates a “drive in and drive out” payment experience for consumers while increasing transparency, capturing revenue and reducing costs for real estate owners. To date, Metropolis has focused on bringing this checkout-free technology to its managed parking facilities, enabling top-tier real estate owners in 40+ major U.S. metropolitan centers to capture revenue from more than five million consumers who do not have to stop to pay. Metropolis was founded in 2017 and is led by Alex Israel, Travis Kell, Peter Fisher, and Courtney Fukuda.

SP+ is a technology and operations management company that has over 20,000 team members who manage approximately two million parking spaces and provide services at over 3,300 commercial locations and over 160 airports. Through its Sphere Commerce technology solutions, SP+ offers clients a compelling value proposition and the ability to implement technology upgrades that enable frictionless transactions.

Metropolis and SP+ share a vision of enhancing the consumer experience utilizing technology while improving efficiencies. With the acquisition of SP+, Metropolis will be able to bring new capabilities to North America’s leading network with operations in over 360 cities, serving millions of consumers and processing over $4 billion in payments annually. This expanded market for checkout-free payment experiences offers new opportunities for property owners and managers to capture value and reduce inefficiencies.

“Today we announced a transformational acquisition that represents both a new paradigm in how technology companies grow and a significant step forward in offering consumers a remarkable experience,” said Alex Israel, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Metropolis. “SP+ is a phenomenal business whose operational excellence, talented leadership team and high customer satisfaction levels have long made it a key partner to real estate owners across North America. The combined platform will seek to bring checkout-free payment experiences to consumers.”

Israel continued, “While transforming the parking experience is our focus and priority today, as we deploy our proven technology we see opportunity in offering checkout-free transaction experiences at even more places people go. From gas and electric vehicle-charging stations to drive-thrus and car washes, as well as retail stores, our computer vision platform enables people to transact in the physical world with even greater ease than we experience online. We’re excited about the future with our new colleagues from SP+.”