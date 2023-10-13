Los Angeles Announced as VeeCon 2024 Location

Serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends announced this week that VeeCon 2024 will take place in Los Angeles from Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11, 2024. The super-conference will be held on the L.A. LIVE Entertainment District.

Marking its debut in Los Angeles, VeeCon is a contemporary business conference that brings together world-class speakers, trailblazers and thought leaders shaping the future of industry in a transformative experience that educates and empowers attendees.

“With its world-class venues and accessibility, Los Angeles offers a dynamic environment for attendees to engage and connect with each other,” said Vaynerchuk. “We’re incredibly excited to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to the city of LA and VeeCon attendees in 2024.”

Programming at the third-annual VeeCon will focus on what is happening in today’s business landscape across five core themes: Business, Marketing, Technology, Innovation, and Popular Culture. Previous speakers have included Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, Bobbi Brown, Deepak Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Arianna Huffington, Daymond John, Bozoma St. John, Pam Kaufman, Kevin Plank, Tim Tebow, and Timbaland.

Now in its third year, Veecon has become the flagship industry event where attendees build lasting relationships, share ideas, and connect as a community.