FounderSix Secures $12 Million Investment to Launch Additional Influencer-Led Beauty Brands

FounderSix , a Los Angeles based beauty brand incubator co-founded by Oli Goulden and Pieter Wittgen, has announced a significant funding milestone.

KD Capital, a venture capital firm with a track record of supporting groundbreaking startups, including OKCupid, Grab, and Shoprunner, has made a $12 million investment in FounderSix. This investment marks a transformative moment for FounderSix, enabling the company to extend its proven model and introduce exciting new influencer-led beauty brands to the market.

The news follows a third successful FounderSix brand launch. Ravie Beauty, a new makeup company created with YouTuber Allie Glines, achieved one year of projected sales in the first thirty minutes of going live. This phenomenal result shows the tremendous potential of the FounderSix business model and gives a clear blueprint for all their future brands.

Along with providing the initial capital for their current and future portfolio companies, FounderSix runs all the operations behind the scenes. At the core of this is product development, with team members who have worked at, or with, industry leading giants such as L’Oréal, Shiseido, Unilever and Johnson & Johnson.

FounderSix also boasts close working relationships with world-class manufacturing facilities in South Korea, Italy, and the US among others, which ensures that the trust already imbued between the influencer and their audience is reinforced with product and brand experience.

Lewis Cheng, Managing Partner of KD Capital, said, “Our investment in FounderSix is a testament to our trust in Oli and Pieter’s leadership. Their guiding principle of investing in people, not just ideas, resonates deeply with us. Both have a fantastic talent for creating exciting new brands from scratch and their proven track record makes us very excited to support their vision into the future.”