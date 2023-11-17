GITAI Shifts Headquarters and Parent Company from Japan to Torrance; Move Underscores Commitment to the U.S.

GITAI USA Inc. (GITAI), a leading space robotics company, has announced it has successfully completed its corporate inversion, transitioning its headquarters and parent company from GITAI Japan, Inc. to GITAI USA Inc. in Torrance. Additionally, Sho Nakanose, GITAI founder and CEO, along with Chief Technology Officer Toyotaka Kozuki, Ph.D., have both become lawful permanent residents of the United States.

The strategic move to shift GITAI’s headquarters to the U.S. is a milestone that significantly reinforces the company’s commitment to the United States, positioning GITAI USA Inc. at the forefront of global operations. Most of the company’s employees--and the entirety of its manufacturing operations--have already been relocated to Torrance, further solidifying GITAI’s presence on U.S. soil.

In tandem with the corporate inversion, the establishment of permanent lawful residency for Nakanose and Kozuki, adds a layer of stability and security to the executive team, freeing them from the uncertainties associated with temporary visas.

“Transitioning our headquarters is a pivotal step forward for GITAI, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the United States,” said Sho Nakanose, Founder & CEO of GITAI USA Inc. “This tactical move, coupled with the establishment of permanent lawful residency for members of our leadership team, elevates our standing for even greater success in the global space industry.”

GITAI USA Inc. is currently engaged in recruiting talent in the greater metropolitan Los Angeles area, showcasing its dedication to fostering local growth and innovation. The focus on acquiring local talent and the calculated move to the U.S. mark a significant chapter in GITAI’s expansion, reinforcing its dedication to contributing to the growth and innovation of the U.S. space industry.

GITAI is the world’s leading space robotics startup, aiming to provide safe and affordable labor in space and reduce operational costs by 100 times. GITAI is developing highly capable, safe, and reliable robots to help build and maintain satellites, space stations, lunar bases and cities on Mars.

