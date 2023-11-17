New Poll Shows Voters Oppose Home Insurance Plan By Two to One

A new poll finds that Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara’s plan to allow insurance companies to increase premiums for all Californians in exchange for a promise to insure homeowners in higher wildfire risk areas is opposed by a two-to-one margin, 62% opposed to 30% in support. Only 9% of voters register in strong support.

By contrast, a plan to require insurance companies to cover all those who fireproof their homes has overwhelming voter support with 77% in support and 15% opposed – with broad support across gender, party, age, income, residence type and region. Legislation implementing the idea was introduced by Senator Mike McGuire last year as Senate Bill 672, but was denied a hearing in the Assembly Insurance Committee.

A strong majority of voters also want insurance companies who refuse to sell homeowners and renters insurance to customers to be denied the right to sell car insurance in California by a margin of 55% to 30%.

“The poll shows that Commissioner Lara’s plan goes against the will of the California voters,” said Jamie Court, president of Consumer Watchdog, which paid for the poll. “Voters clearly believe the answer to problems in the home insurance crisis is more regulation, not less. Voters overwhelmingly want insurers to be forced to cover those who fire proof their homes. By listening to Californians, legislators can make sure voters get the insurance coverage they need and at the same time reduce fire risk for everyone.”

While voters show strong support for a crackdown on insurance companies’ underwriting practices, only a third of voters identify access to homeowners and renters insurance as a significant problem. 62% of voters say it is only somewhat of a problem or not a problem at all.

The poll was conducted among 639 likely November 2024 Voters by FM3 Research, headed by Paul Maslin and Rick Sklarz, from October 26 through October 30 for Consumer Watchdog.

