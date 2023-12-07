Grindr Secures New $350 Million Credit Facility

Los Angeles-based Grindr Inc., the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, has announced that it completed a refinancing via a new $300 million Term Loan A facility and a $50 million Revolving Credit facility.

The joint lead arrangers of the transaction are J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Citizens Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank. Capital One also participated as a lender.

The transaction is an important milestone for Grindr, as the only public company built and run by and for the LGBTQ community, in strengthening key relationships with the world’s top banks.

“We would like to thank our new financial partners for backing Grindr and the diverse gay community we represent,” said Grindr CEO George Arison. “This is very meaningful, and I’m proud to have the support of some of the world’s leading financial institutions in enabling a more open and welcoming financial ecosystem. We look forward to continuing our work to create a world where the lives of our users are free, equal, and just.”

The new facilities, which mature in November 2028, bear interest at a rate equal to Term SOFR plus an applicable margin of 275 to 325 basis points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), based on Grindr’s leverage.

“Restructuring our high-cost lending facility was a key objective in our first year as a public company, and we’re very pleased with our successful outcome, especially in a challenging interest rate environment,” said Grindr CFO Vanna Krantz. “The significant reduction in cash interest expense achieved through this transaction will strengthen both our balance sheet and our profitability profile. We are excited about Grindr’s strong growth potential next year and beyond.”

Grindr went public in November 2022, and reported Q3 2023 results of 39% year-over-year revenue growth to $70.3 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46%. Based on the company’s continued financial outperformance throughout 2023, the company increased its revenue growth guidance for the full year to 31% and maintained its expected adjusted EBITDA margin at 41%.