Skanska Divests Office Building at 9000 Wilshire in Beverly Hills for $71 Million

Skanska has divested the office building located at 9000 Wilshire in Beverly Hills to a company based in Europe for about $71 million. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska USA Commercial Development in the fourth quarter of 2023. The buyer will take possession of the 9000 Wilshire development immediately.

9000 Wilshire is a four-story, office building with a rooftop terrace, four below-grade parking levels and approximately 4,600 square meters of leasable space. The building has achieved WiredScore Platinum and two-star Fitwel certification, and once certified, will become the first new LEED Platinum office building in Beverly Hills.

9000 Wilshire was developed and built by Skanska and completed in 2023. The office building, which broke ground in 2020, represents Skanska USA Commercial Development’s first project in the Los Angeles region.