Goldfish Swim School Announces Plans for Six New Schools in Southern California

Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC has announced the signing of multi-unit swim school agreements with two franchise groups to develop six Goldfish Swim Schools in Southern California over the next several years.

The two new franchise groups and their development plans include:

Swimergy4 LLC plans to open three Goldfish Swim Schools in Orange County. Led by Parag Mehta, the team’s first school is planned to open in fall 2024 in Santa Ana at 3357 S. Bristol St.



Shivshakti Corporation plans to open three Goldfish Swim Schools throughout Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. Led by Khyati Thakkar, the team’s first school is planned to open in winter 2025.

“As we expand into the West Coast, we are pleased to have identified two franchise groups and know that Parag, Khyati, and their partners have demonstrated passion and commitment to kids and water safety,” said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. “We know their dedication will lead the way as they educate children to be safer in and around the water throughout Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.”

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged four months to 12 years in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called “The Science of SwimPlay.” Each new swim school will employ 50 people on average.

“Every year, our Goldfish Swim Schools are teaching 10 million swim lessons to help reduce childhood drowning throughout the country, and we’re actively seeking proven operators in California,” said McCuiston. “My wife and I developed the franchise brand nearly 18 years ago, and given the alarming shortage of swim care providers throughout the state, we know the benefits each lesson will bring to children.”

Currently, there is one Goldfish Swim School location in California in Aliso Viejo, owned and operated by Jesal Mehta, who will join efforts to expand the brand throughout the state. Goldfish Swim School is also currently seeking proven operators in California throughout Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles.

