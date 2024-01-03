Real Estate Developer Deploys New Security Robots in DTLA

Knightscope, Inc., a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces the deployment of two new K1 Tower security robots in Los Angeles, working with a 50-year old real estate development company.

Knightscope’s robots joined the security team of a downtown mixed use area near the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center). The K1s are designed to provide a safer environment for local residents, employees and visitors.

The client employs thousands of people across North America and is one of the largest and most established developers of real estate. The company has constructed over 15,000 new homes, owns and manages more than 11,000 rental apartments, built more than 18 million square feet of office, retail, and industrial space, and currently has an additional 28 million square feet of space in different phases of development, which represents a significant expansion opportunity in the future.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

