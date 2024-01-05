Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands into Orange County

Back row from left to right: Maria Ampudia PA-C, Karen Dawson PA-C, Jim Colinco PA-C, Sharon Westerberg PA-C Front row from left to right: Dr. Ajit Maniam, Dr. Veena Charu, Dr. Jayaram Bharadwaj

Los Angeles Cancer Network (LACN), a leading provider of cancer and blood disorder care in Los Angeles County, has announced that Pacific Cancer Medical Center and its team in Anaheim have officially joined LACN’s growing network, expanding LACN’s services to Orange County.

The new OC location is located at 1801 W. Romneya Dr. Suite 203, Anaheim, CA 92801, and is LACN’s fourteenth clinic.

“We are very grateful to expand into this new region and have these esteemed physicians and their talented team become part of our network,” said Troy Simon, LACN’s CEO. “This new addition reflects our mission to bring world-class cancer and blood disorder care close to home. We look forward to getting acquainted with the Anaheim community.”

The physicians at LACN are focused on groundbreaking clinical research. They offer customized, patient-centered care in an ever-changing oncology environment and treat various types of cancers and blood disorders.

With this expansion, LACN will be welcoming five oncologists, five advanced practice practitioners and their entire team of skilled professionals. Board-certified hematologist/oncologists Dr. Veena Charu, Dr. Ajit Maniam, Dr. Jayaram Bharadwaj, Dr. Yunfei Wei, and Dr. Thiri Khin will all continue to practice at this location. They have been serving the Anaheim area for more than two decades, and will bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and a shared commitment to delivering compassionate, patient-centered care to LACN.

“We believe this transition is the best decision we can make for our community and patients,” said Dr. Veena Charu. “LACN believes in value-based care, and we are looking forward to integrating into their practice which will open up more resources while allowing us to continue providing outstanding care to our patients.”

