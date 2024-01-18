Robert Brezosky Purchases Quest Relocation Group 

Quest Relocation Group, a premier destination services firm, has announced that the company founders have sold the business to Robert Brezosky, who will now serve as Quest’s owner and CEO. Diane Chierichetti and Barbara Blake, who co-founded Quest in 1994, plan to remain involved in a consulting capacity.

Brezosky arrives at Quest following highly successful tenures at PwC, Netflix, and The Walt Disney Company, where he scaled teams globally while transforming operations and service delivery.

“I’ve always admired Quest and the magic they work – as an HR leader I was introduced to them at Disney and immediately brought them over to Netflix with me,” Brezosky said. “I love what this organization does for people, there is meaning and huge reward in the work. It’s about helping people through a time in their lives that is exciting but also can be overwhelming.”

Based in Los Angeles, Quest is a boutique consulting firm providing customized destination services to its clients. Quest’s experienced team of relocation experts offer everything from home buying assistance, school search support, rental assistance, and international settling-in services to help candidates and new hires have an optimal experience in their new location.

“Diane and I are very proud of the organization and team we’ve built at Quest over the last 30 years,” said Blake. “We both look forward to Quest continuing to grow and thrive under Robert’s leadership.”

“Quest had always been a trusted partner who consistently overdelivered,” observed Brezosky. “Employees and consultants at Quest love their work and exhibit a level of commitment to supporting relocating families that is truly an outlier in the market; they build lasting relationships, and they genuinely care.”

Brezosky served as a board member of Worldwide ERC for four years and is currently a board member and founder of Hope for China Dogs Rescue. He spent 2022 on assignment in Amsterdam, leading HR operations for Netflix’s EMEA region, where he had the opportunity to experience the excitement and many challenges of an international relocation firsthand. His work in Europe encompassed HR operations, Recruitment Operations, Benefits, Contingent Talent, and Talent Mobility.

“At this stage of my career, it’s important for me to do something that I’m passionate about and that also allows me to be the entrepreneur that I’ve never really been able to fully realize while working within the parameters of corporate America,” Brezosky said. “I love Quest for what it is today but know that there is huge potential to grow the company into something much bigger, while still holding onto all of the things that make it special.”

