Snap Inc. Commits to Santa Monica with Long-Term Lease Extension at BXP’s Santa Monica Business Park

BXP, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, has announced that it has signed a ten-year, approximately 467,000-square-foot multi-building lease extension with Snap Inc. at Santa Monica Business Park.

“We are thrilled that Snap will continue to innovate and grow their business at Santa Monica Business Park,” stated Alex Cameron, vice president, leasing, Los Angeles regional director, BXP. “The company’s commitment to Santa Monica, engagement with the surrounding community, and dedication to their employees’ experience are clear with this selection.”

Santa Monica Business Park is an iconic 1.2 million square foot creative campus in the heart of the vibrant Sunset and Ocean Park neighborhoods. With high profile technology and entertainment companies and an outdoor environment that extends creativity beyond the workplace confines, Santa Monica Business Park is one of the most sought-after properties in the area.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC.

