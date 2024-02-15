Intelligent Transportation Systems Project to be Developed in Downey

Santa Ana-based Iteris, Inc., a leading technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, has announced that it has been awarded a new contract by the City of Downey for a regional smart mobility project.

The five-month, nearly $900,000 contract was awarded under the Downey Citywide Bus Signal Priority Project and will involve the installation of technology to enable buses to request priority at signalized intersections. This initiative will help the Downey LINK transit system to keep their buses moving and transporting riders on time while helping to improve traveler throughput at each intersection.

This project is part of Iteris’ new Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Build Initiative that focuses on delivering specialized ITS installation services for Iteris traffic sensors as well as other ITS hardware. The benefits to agencies include a streamlined procurement process, accelerated implementation schedules and increased cost savings. The service is currently available only in California and Texas but is expected to be expanded to other markets.

“We’re excited to be working on this regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability project,” said Scott Carlson, general manager and vice president, mobility professional services at Iteris. “We have a long track record of successfully delivering signal priority projects of this nature, and we’re looking forward to working with International Line Builders and the City of Downey to deliver this one. It also signifies the ongoing growth of Iteris’ ITS Build initiatives on the West Coast, aiming to enhance the value, efficiency and robustness of the area’s current transportation infrastructure.”

Iteris’ AI-powered end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation.