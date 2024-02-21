Next Health Expands with Three New Southern California Locations

Next Health, a trailblazer in health optimization and longevity, has entered a multi-unit area development agreement with new operators to expand its presence across Southern California. This strategic move introduces three new locations in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, building upon the success of Next Health’s established hubs in West Hollywood, Century City and Studio City.

Next Health’s three thriving L.A. locations have solidified its status as a leader in personalized healthcare solutions. A premier entity in the burgeoning wellness market and attracting notable figures such as Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Jay Shetty and an array of celebrities and athletes, Next Health has made a name for itself in L.A.

Guided by the strategic expertise of COO Scott Svilich, Next Health’s expansion strategy has been crafted to address the escalating global demand for longevity solutions. The selection of partners Barry and Lori Turbow and Donnie and Megan Wilson underscores Next Health’s dedication to advancing wellness in a region renowned for its commitment to staying at the forefront of health and well-being. This group brings extensive multi-decade executive business and advertising experience spanning multiple industries. Aligned with the partners’ capabilities, Next Health ensures the expert delivery of its innovative approach to health optimization and longevity, exceeding the high expectations set by the Southern California community.

In the words of COO Scott Svilich, “Our collaboration with Barry and Lori Turbow and Donnie and Megan Wilson marks a pivotal moment in Next Health’s expansion journey. With a shared commitment to meeting the incredible demand for longevity solutions in Southern California, we are confident that this strategic partnership will further solidify our position as leaders in the wellness industry, providing unparalleled services to our communities.”

A statement by Next Health founders Dr. Darshan Shah (CEO) and Kevin Peake (president) announced, “We are thrilled to respond to the growing demand for advanced diagnostic and preventative health solutions within Southern California. Witnessing the overwhelming excitement generated by our current three wellness centers has been truly rewarding. As we embark on this expansion journey, we look forward to extending this transformative impact to even more individuals in Southern California, empowering them to achieve optimal health and well-being.”

