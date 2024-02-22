AXS and CTS EVENTIM Team Up to Provide Ticketing Services for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games

LA28 Organizing Committee Appoints Two Companies as Joint Ticketing Service Providers for 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics

Los Angeles-based AXS, a leading company in sports and live entertainment ticketing, and CTS EVENTIM, a leading international provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, have been jointly appointed the Official Ticketing Service Provider for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The agreement reached with LA28 will see the two companies form a joint venture that will combine their technological know-how and considerable marketing assets to promote, sell and distribute LA28 tickets on a global basis. They will make their existing online storefronts (axs.com and eventim.com) available for the global distribution of Games tickets, which will also be sold through LA28’s own website.

“AXS’ strong North American footprint and CTS EVENTIM’s track record of Games success will deliver a world-class platform that will redefine ticketing for live sports events,” said LA28 chairperson/president Casey Wasserman. “With AXS and CTS EVENTIM, the LA28 Games will provide an accessible and seamless experience for Angelenos and sports fans from across the globe.”

With the joint venture, LA28 will benefit from a global ticketing powerhouse: The combination of AXS and CTS EVENTIM creates a sophisticated ticketing platform that will leverage the strengths of both companies and deliver local expertise with global reach.

Dan Beckerman, president and CEO of AEG, said, “We are pleased that LA28 has selected our joint ticketing platform, AXS and CTS EVENTIM as the Official Ticketing Service Providers for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games. Our combined expertise, along with our commitment to innovation and a fan-focused experience, will allow fans around the world to easily buy, transfer and authenticate their tickets. We appreciate the confidence shown by Casey Wasserman and the LA28 leadership team and look forward to welcoming millions of fans to Los Angeles for the world’s most important sporting competition.”

Bryan Perez, president and CEO of AXS, said, “Los Angeles is our hometown, and we couldn’t be prouder or more excited to help showcase it to the world. The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the world’s premier sporting events, and today’s announcement reflects AXS’ long-standing commitment to provide the best sports and consumer ticketing experiences to the industry. Together with our colleagues at CTS EVENTIM, we are grateful for LA28’s vision and partnership to deliver a next-generation ticketing experience for fans from all over the world.”

As a global leader in ticketing, AXS brings to the partnership its leading consumer-facing technologies, extensive marketing and database capabilities, and expansive ticketing distribution network. CTS EVENTIM’s high-performance technology has reliably managed Olympic ticketing on several occasions over the past two decades, including at Turin in 2006, Sochi in 2014, Rio in 2016, and is set for Paris in 2024. For the LA28 Games, the partners are committed to delivering an unparalleled consumer experience with a safe, secure and fully digital ticketing solution. Together, they boast teams of seasoned ticketing professionals and a wealth of experience in navigating the complexities of ticketing management and distribution for major sporting events.

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles’ third time to host the Olympic Games, previously hosted in 1984 and 1932, and the first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world’s most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports.

