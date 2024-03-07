City of Hope Launches First-of-Its-Kind Mobile Cancer Prevention and Screening Program

Mobile clinic brings new level of comprehensive cancer screening to local communities.

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is taking leading-edge clinical screening and care into Southern California communities and beyond with the launch of their new mobile cancer prevention and screening program. The program, the first in the U.S. to provide this level of mobile comprehensive cancer prevention and screening services, marks an important advancement in City of Hope’s long-standing mission to bridge health equity gaps and address community health needs.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) tells us inadequate access to health care services due to geographic, financial or logistical challenges is a commonly cited barrier that contributes to the lower rates of cancer screening and follow-up among many populations in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, 2,001,140 new cancer cases and 611,720 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the United States this year. However, an estimated 42% of cancer cases and 45% of cancer deaths in the United States could be attributed to modifiable risk factors. Cancer screening programs like City of Hope’s can help prevent thousands of additional cancer cases and deaths through early detection.

“Our comprehensive mobile cancer prevention and screening program is the next step in our mission to expand access to optimal cancer care, bringing our expertise outside the walls of our campus and into the communities we serve,” said Harlan Levine, president of Health Innovation and Policy at City of Hope. “We know that identifying and addressing cancers early saves lives, and we want to do our part to ensure every person has access to these services and help create a healthier, more equitable future for all.”

The program will feature two highly advanced mobile clinics with a full staff, including nurse practitioners, nurses, mammography technologists and support staff. Mobile clinic clients will receive personalized screening recommendations based on a novel risk assessment, along with any necessary lab tests, genetic testing for mutations associated with increased risk for developing cancer and vaccines for viruses, which may be linked to multiple types of cancer. The mobile clinic assesses the risk and screens for at least 15 different types of cancer, including state-of-the-art mammography technology. If a mobile clinic client receives a positive finding from their screening, a nurse navigator will guide them through the diagnostic process and provide appropriate resources. While mobile clinic clients are not required to use City of Hope as their provider, if they do, their treatment plans may include access to City of Hope’s world-renowned clinical trials and research programs, lauded for pioneering technologies that have led to breakthrough treatments used around the world.

The new program is currently scheduling screening events with community organizations and businesses.

The new mobile screening program was made possible by a collaboration with U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, who secured funding through the Congressional Appropriations process for City of Hope’s first mobile screening clinic through a Human Resources and Services Administration grant. The program will continue to grow and expand due to the generosity of City of Hope donors, namely Steve and Farah Gozini of BH Properties, as well as leaders of the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry (MFEI). This early investment from our philanthropic partners exhibits their commitment to closing the gap between the current era of cancer innovation and the people who can actually access these breakthroughs.

“I’m so proud to have secured this funding for our community’s state-of-the-art mobile cancer screening unit,” said U.S. Rep. Garcia. “The Antelope Valley is one of the most socioeconomically diverse and medically vulnerable regions in California. For many individuals, early detection and preventative care create better outcomes and reduce long-term medical costs when diagnosed with cancer. City of Hope has been leading in cancer research and treatment across our communities and our nation. That’s why I am thrilled to bring this first-in-the-nation mobile clinic to the AV. We must continue to work to build more capacity in the AV, but, through this mobile clinic, City of Hope will help bridge the gap by expanding optimal care to more patients, families and communities.”

The mobile cancer prevention and screening program is one of many examples of the organization’s ongoing work to reduce cancer burden and inequities among vulnerable communities in California. In 2022, the organization invested $365 million to fund community programs, including health research to better understand cancer disparities and education around proper screening and symptoms to reduce misdiagnoses and late diagnoses. While City of Hope’s mobile cancer prevention and screening program will initially launch in Southern California, the organization has plans to expand these offerings into additional communities of their other City of Hope cancer center locations.

“City of Hope was founded by donors and volunteers determined to help people left out of care,” said Kristin Bertell, chief philanthropy officer at City of Hope. “That vision for health equity drives us and our supporters still today. We are grateful to Congressman Garcia, the Gozinis and the leaders of our MFEI group for helping us increase access to early detection and prevention services – an essential step in fulfilling our mission to treat and cure cancer for all.”

