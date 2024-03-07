USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Accredited by American Nursing Credentialing Center

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (USC-VHH) received its first-ever Practice Transition Accreditation Program (PTAP) accreditation from the American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC) for its outstanding nurse residency program, which helps transition novice nurses into clinical practice.

This six-month training program prepares residents to provide high-quality, evidence-based, patient- and family-centered care by providing the opportunity to work in a collaborative learning environment alongside experienced staff and to develop critical thinking, clinical reasoning, leadership and inter-professional communication skills.

This recognition demonstrates the USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s excellence in transitioning recently graduated registered nurses to new practice settings and underscores the hospital’s commitment to nurturing and advancing nursing professionals who play a vital role in providing personalized, high-quality health care to the local Foothills community. Providing early career nursing professionals with a strong foundation is especially important as the healthcare industry addresses a nationwide nursing shortage.

ANCC, a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association, uses evidence-based assessment criteria to evaluate healthcare organizations that promote nursing excellence and quality patient outcomes.

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital is part of Keck Medicine of USC, the University of Southern California’s medical enterprise, and one of only two university-owned academic medical centers in the Los Angeles area. The 158-bed acute care hospital has served patients in the cities of Glendale and La Cañada Flintridge as well as the surrounding Foothill communities for 50 years.

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s services include a 24-hour emergency room staffed by USC faculty physicians; a primary stroke center; bariatric and minimally invasive surgery; OB-GYN and infant services; orthopedic surgery; occupational, physical and speech therapy; cardiac rehabilitation; and imaging and diagnostic services, including mammograms, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), CT scans and angiograms.