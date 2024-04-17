Withum Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Over the past 50 years, Withum has grown from a small, six-person office to a top national firm with over 2,500 team members across the United States and overseas. Withum teams have seen the rise and fall of disco, beepers, scrunchies, Y2K, Blackberry phones, moving to the cloud, the AI-craze and everything in between.

Withum commemorated its 50 years of delivering leading accounting, tax and advisory services with a companywide gathering, featuring cake and a private viewing of “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” at Regal Movie Theaters at the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

The Withum Los Angeles team attributes its longevity and 50-year milestone to the firm’s commitment to building strong relationships with clients, team members and the communities it serves. The Los Angeles team also strives to be an integral part of the local business community, serving businesses in a wide range of industries including consumer products, financial services, not-for-profit, real estate, technology and entertainment.

The firm also strives to surpass the conventional corporate role by serving as a neighbor. Withum proudly supports numerous causes, including Boys & Girls Club of America, The American Red Cross, Los Angeles Mission, the Jewish Federation and Search to Involve Pilipino Americans.

Moving forward and looking ahead, Withum remains dedicated to educating, coaching and supporting the Los Angeles community for years to come.