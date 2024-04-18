A-Mark Precious Metals Acquires LPM Group Limited from AMS Holding

The Irvine office of D.A. Davidson & Co. has announced that it served as buy-side advisor to El Segundo-based A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., a fully integrated precious metals platform, on its acquisition of LPM Group Limited, one of Asia’s largest precious metals dealers from AMS Holding, LLC. Further, a joint venture consisting of A-Mark, Pinehurst and Stack’s Bowers Numismatics, an affiliate of A-Mark, acquired a common equity interest in AMS equivalent to 10% of the total, fully diluted common equity interests in AMS.

Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a leading fully integrated precious metals platform that offers an array of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper bullion, numismatic coins and related products to wholesale and retail customers via a portfolio of channels. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: wholesale sales & ancillary services, direct-to-consumer, and secured lending.

A-Mark’s global customer base spans sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, e-commerce customers and other retail customers.

“Acquiring LPM is an important step in growing A-Mark’s international presence, specifically in Asia,” said A-Mark CEO Greg Roberts. “Having established a relationship with AMS through supplier agreements, the timing was opportune to integrate LPM into our portfolio and extend A-Mark’s global reach. With access to A-Mark’s inventory and resources, we expect that LPM will be able to secure larger purchase orders while providing customers with a broader set of product offerings. Our strategy is to expand LPM’s direct-to-consumer business through our proven e-commerce expertise, while offering its global customer base a broader portfolio of products and ancillary services, such as storage and fulfillment.”

D.A. Davidson’s Consumer Group provides M&A, strategic advisory and equity capital markets capabilities across several subsectors, including active and outdoor; apparel, footwear, accessories & specialty retail; consumer & services; e-commerce & marketplaces; and food & beverage.