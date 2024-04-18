City Ventures Breaks Ground on Eginhouse, New Live/Work Townhome Project in Artesia

City officials, city staff and other notable partners joined City Ventures recently to celebrate the official groundbreaking of Eginhouse, a new live/work townhome redevelopment project in Artesia. Event attendees included the following individuals from Artesia’s City Council: Mayor Tony Lima, Mayor Pro Tem Ali Sajjad Taj, Councilmember Monica Manalo, Councilmember Rene J. Trevino and Councilmember Melissa Ramoso.

Redevelopment is occurring throughout the city of Artesia to meet the evolving needs of residents and businesses. Currently, Eginhouse is the only project located in the northern end of town – an untapped, unique pocket within the boundaries of Artesia’s popular ABC Unified School District in a convenient location near parks, shopping, restaurants and freeways. Cerritos College is also within easy reach of the property.

“Underutilized commercial properties often suffer from deferred maintenance and visible decline,” said Ryan Aeh, executive vice president of City Ventures. “Eginhouse will enhance a once-blighted space, transforming it from an eyesore into exciting opportunities for Artesia residents and businesses.”

Eginhouse, a 2.65-acre property located at the southwest corner of Arkansas Street and Pioneer Boulevard, is being built by California builder City Ventures. Long recognized for its trademark eco-friendly, solar, all-electric homes, City Ventures received city approval in 2022 to redevelop the underutilized commercial site into a collection of 59 three-story townhomes, including 22 live/work units plus 4,544 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

“We are extremely optimistic about this exciting redevelopment project,” said Tony Lima, mayor of Artesia. “The city desires a diverse mix of housing types and high maintenance standards to help preserve real estate values and high quality of life. Eginhouse is a prime example of the type of addition that will benefit our entire community for now and for the long run.”

Construction for Eginhouse is now underway, with pre-sales starting this month, and an estimated Grand Opening date of September 2024.

