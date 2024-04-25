Stradley Ronon Launches California Office with 10-Lawyer Team

Five seasoned partners and five associates join to spearhead robust financial services litigation practice in the Los Angeles area

Stradley Ronon, a full-service law firm, has launched an office in Southern California, underscoring the firm’s strategic growth plan in key markets throughout the United States. The office – the firm’s ninth and the first on the West Coast – will be led by partner-in-charge Esther E. Cho and includes partners David D. Piper, Neal S. Robb, Melanie L. Ronen and Bentley P. Stansbury III. A team of five associates is also expected to join the firm. The group – which arrives from Keesal, Young & Logan – focuses on financial services, securities litigation, employment and commercial litigation.

“California has been a target location for us given its active litigation market and the fact that some of our largest financial services clients are based on the West Coast. Opening the office supports our current growth strategy and allows us to service clients more robustly,” said Michael O’Mara, managing partner of Stradley Ronon. “We are thrilled to bring on this talented team of 10 lawyers to enhance our litigation practice, all of whom are highly regarded in the securities litigation and financial services industries.”

Stradley Ronon’s litigation practice defends financial institutions that are often subject to intense regulation and government scrutiny and that are regularly targeted in litigation. This includes representing clients in individual, class action and multidistrict litigation in state and federal courts as well as in arbitration proceedings nationwide.

“Stradley Ronon has one of the largest and most widely respected financial services litigation practices in the U.S., so it’s an exciting opportunity to oversee the firm’s physical expansion in California while continuing to work alongside my esteemed colleagues,” said Cho, who previously served as chair of Keesal, Young & Logan’s executive committee. “David, Neal, Melanie and Bentley are some of the most knowledgeable lawyers in the industry, and our shared commitment to client service and teamwork will undoubtedly drive growth and reinforce the firm’s reputation as a leader in the financial services space.”

“Our new presence on the West Coast further cements our strong, national foothold in the financial services industry and builds upon our firm’s dedication to expanding our litigation practice. These additions allow us to focus on growth in our core areas of investment management and business as well,” said Stradley Ronon co-chair Jeffrey Lutsky.

The California office is located at Landmark Square, 111 West Ocean Boulevard, Suite 400, Long Beach.