USC Law Launches New Master of Laws Specializations in Business, Media & Entertainment

Leading the market trend for focused legal training in business and entertainment law, the University of Southern California Gould School of Law will launch in Fall 2024 two new Master of Laws (LLM) degrees: the LLM in Business Law and the LLM in Media and Entertainment Law.

USC Gould will equip graduates from these two new programs with essential knowledge of complex business-driven regulations and critical legal parameters tied to new and emerging media. The LLM degrees will be supported by coursework in U.S. common law and topics such as antitrust, artificial intelligence (AI), corporate governance, intellectual property (IP), mergers and acquisitions, and music law.

In the LLM in Business Law, students will explore a broad range of relevant business law issues, including negotiating and facilitating transactions, trending issues relevant to business advising of startup companies and venture capital firms, and understanding core issues such as taxation and bankruptcy.

In the LLM in Media and Entertainment Law, students will gain the knowledge necessary to be a competitive candidate in the entertainment field with coursework designed to build negotiation and contract drafting skills as well as a deeper understanding of niche industries, including music, sports and video game law.

“We have found that employers place considerable value on staffing talent with a blend of interdisciplinary skills and focused expertise,” Franita Tolson, USC Gould School of Law dean and Carl Mason Franklin chair in law, said. “Our new programs in entertainment and business law reflect our commitment to providing innovative education that prepares our graduates to tackle the complex challenges of tomorrow’s legal world with confidence.”

USC Gould’s on-campus and online LLM degrees offer an immersive, flexible curriculum that prepares both international and U.S. students for leadership roles in law. Students may obtain general or specialized degrees that include mandatory courses in law alongside electives that address specific areas of interest. Students in USC Gould LLM degree programs will also benefit from academic advising, professional development and networking opportunities available from the University of Southern California.

The LLM in Business Law and the LLM in Media and Entertainment Law are one-year, 24-unit degree programs offered on campus on a full-time basis, open to anyone with a law degree (JD, LLB or equivalent). Pending American Bar Association (ABA) acquiescence, these LLM degrees are open for enrollment in the fall or spring semester.