SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Awards Scholarships to 239 Students throughout California

Tustin-headquartered SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, has announced that the credit union has awarded $184,500 in college scholarships to 239 students as part of its annual Member Education Award scholarship program for 2024. Launched in 2000, the scholarship program was established to improve the lives of SchoolsFirst FCU members and invest in their long-term success. Most of the 2024 winners reside in California with a few students representing other U.S. states. A total of 47 scholarships were awarded to students residing in Los Angeles County.

SchoolsFirst FCU presents scholarships each year to eligible high school graduating seniors, college freshmen and college sophomores, allowing them to purchase books, pay for tuition or cover other educational expenses. Scholarships are awarded based on students’ grade point average, difficulty of courses completed, letters of arecommendation, community involvement, school involvement and leadership positions. Eligible applicants must be a SchoolsFirst FCU member with their own member number, have no more than 60 college credits and must be registered at an accredited college/university for the upcoming Fall term. Awardees can reapply each year if they continue to meet the applicant criteria.

“Now in its 25th year, the Member Education Award scholarship program was created to honor well-rounded students who succeed in the classroom and contribute in a positive way to their communities,” said Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations for SchoolsFirst FCU. “We’re proud to present scholarships this year to such well-deserving students who are focused on furthering their education.”