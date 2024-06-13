Viant Unveils Carbon-Free Programmatic Supply Chain and Carbon Label Program in Support of Net-Zero Emissions

Advertising technology company, Viant Technology Inc., has announced a significant expansion of its flagship sustainability program, Adtricity. At the core of this expansion is the Supply Decarbonization Initiative, which ensures that ad campaigns executed through Viant’s demand-side platform (DSP) are powered by 100% renewable energy. This initiative extends to Viant’s entire programmatic supply chain, including supply-side platform (SSP) and publisher emissions, with the goal of making the digital advertising supply chain carbon-neutral.

To provide transparency to consumers, Viant will introduce a “Carbon Label” - a green leaf icon - on digital ads. This label indicates that the ad was delivered through the purchase of renewable energy, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability and giving consumers confidence in the environmental impact of their interactions.

“Viant’s new Supply Decarbonization Initiative demonstrates our commitment to sustainability beyond our own operations. By neutralizing 100% of the carbon emissions across our supply chain, we are leading the way for marketers to reduce the emissions of their digital ad campaigns,” said Tim Vanderhook, CEO and co-founder, Viant Technology. “Our Carbon Label on digital ads signifies that these ads are delivered through the use of renewable energy, providing transparency and assurance to our clients.”

This expansion solidifies Viant’s focus on sustainability leadership in programmatic advertising. Viant’s commitment to a carbon-free future is reinforced by the company’s plans to neutralize all carbon emissions across the supply chain, providing a fully transparent and carbon-neutral supply chain for advertisers.

“Viant has shown exceptional innovation and leadership in driving carbon reduction in digital advertising,” said Rob Davis, president and CMO, Novus Media. “Starting with transforming client media investments into renewable energy credits, Viant has now expanded to tackle the entire supply chain’s decarbonization.” With the new Supply Decarbonization Initiative, Viant continues to lead by example, fostering a sustainable future for digital advertising by ensuring a carbon-neutral supply chain.