Sandbox VR Opens Newest Location in Culver City

Culver City Will Be the First U.S. Sandbox VR Location to Feature a Kitchen and Bar

Sandbox VR, a full-body virtual reality entertainment experience, has announced that its third Los Angeles-area location is now open in Culver City’s Cumulus District at 3341 La Cienega Blvd. Sandbox VR Culver City is the 48th to open since the company launched in 2017. With over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program.

The newest Sandbox VR location will be the first in the country to feature a kitchen and bar, coming soon. The addition of food and drink will make Sandbox VR Culver City a destination for unique and memorable date night experiences, fun-filled family outings and team-building corporate events.

Sandbox VR’s socially immersive gaming experience combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics to provide unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR systems or other location-based VR venues, taking group Virtual Reality gameplay and active socializing to the next level.

“Working with strategic partners, like Netflix, to build immersive virtual reality experiences based on beloved existing IP has been integral to our success,” said Steve Zhao, founder and CEO of Sandbox VR. “With that in mind, we chose Culver City – The Heart of Screenland – for our newest location. The first to boast a kitchen and bar, Sandbox VR Culver City will be the hub for our ongoing collaborations to build new realities based on cherished shows and films.”

Sandbox VR’s location in Culver City is an entertainment space featuring four private rooms, called “holodecks,” for virtual reality gameplay. Each holodeck enables groups of up to six players to have a truly shared experience, exploring virtual worlds and relying on each other to succeed in games designed to be social experiences. Together with friends, family or co-workers, players are equipped with a haptic vest, motion sensors on their wrists and ankles, and cutting-edge VIVE Focus 3 headsets, which combine outstanding visuals with a smarter ergonomic design, superior audio and next-level inside-out tracking and controllers. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another while feeling like they are in the middle of an action movie with the heightened emotions that come from not just watching a film, but from actually becoming the stars of the action.

Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft and Stanford University along with individuals, such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry.