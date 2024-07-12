Beacon Announces Acquisition of Roofers Mart of Southern California

Building Products Leader Expands Service for Commercial Contractors in Los Angeles

Beacon has completed the acquisition of Roofers Mart of Southern California, Inc., located in Walnut. Roofers Mart has a 40-year history serving roofing contractors in the Los Angeles metro market, and the acquisition will expand Beacon’s Southern California efforts.

“We are excited to join the Beacon team. Our customers trust us to deliver top quality, which will be enhanced as we combine with Beacon to extend our expertise, scope and size,” commented Greg Robles, CEO of Roofers Mart. “Contractors will benefit from a larger catalog, including Beacon’s TRI-BUILT branded products, along with additional resources to bring value-added services, such as Beacon PRO+ to help them grow their businesses.”

“Greg and his team are well known for their customer focus and service delivery, especially in commercial roofing,” said Nevin Holly, Beacon’s regional vice president, Pacific. “We are excited to welcome them to the Beacon team and broaden our Los Angeles Beacon OTC Network service area. This acquisition is yet another example of our focus on growing commercial roofing.”

Beacon continues to drive above market growth via footprint expansion with seven acquisitions to date in 2024. The company is also advancing on its goal of being the top commercial roofing distributor in North America with actions, such as the launch of TRI-BUILT ISO commercial roofing insulation.