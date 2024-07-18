KB Home Announces Grand Opening of New Community in Lancaster

Primrose offers single-story homes in Quartz Hill neighborhood, priced from the low $600,000s

KB Home has announced the grand opening of its newest community, Primrose, in the Quartz Hill neighborhood of Lancaster. The new homes at Primrose are designed for the way people live today with interior features, like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets and ample storage space. The community’s one-story floor plans are situated on large homesites and feature up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Primrose is zoned for the Westside Union School District.

Primrose homebuyers can personalize their new homes, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and budget.

“We are pleased to offer Los Angeles County homebuyers spacious, new, one-story homes situated on large homesites in Lancaster’s desirable Quartz Hill community,” said Keltie Cole, president of KB Home’s Los Angeles and Ventura Counties division. “Primrose homeowners will appreciate the community’s close proximity to popular schools as well as parks and outdoor recreation. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

KB’s homes are engineered to be highly energy- and water-efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR certified – a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet.

The new community is located at the corner of West Avenue L and 56th Street West, providing convenient access to Highway 14 and the area’s major employers, including Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and Northrop Grumman. Primrose is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment at The BLVD as well as several family-friendly venues, including Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center, Lancaster Museum of Art & History and DryTown Water Park.

Pricing begins from the low $600,000s.