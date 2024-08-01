Justin Mateen, Tyler Mateen and Pouya Abdi acquire Wilshire Rodeo Plaza

Justin Mateen, Tyler Mateen and Pouya Abdi have acquired Wilshire Rodeo Plaza, a Class-A office and retail complex located in the famed Golden Triangle of Beverly Hills at the corner of Rodeo Drive and Wilshire Blvd. The group acquired the properties from investment firm Nuveen for $211 million, which equates to more than $700 per square foot.

Tinder Founder Justin Mateen and his brother Tyler Mateen partnered with Pouya Abdi on the acquisition. They plan to rebrand the complex located on the 100 block of Rodeo Drive as One Rodeo. Current tenants include financial companies Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS and entertainment companies William Morris Endeavor and Encore Recordings.

“We are grateful to be acquiring these buildings at a time when institutional investors feel pressure to reduce their office footprint,” said Justin Mateen, founder of Tinder and venture capital firm JAM Fund, in a statement.