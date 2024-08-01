Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate Announce Sale of Buena Park Buildings

Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate announced the $53.3-million sale of two buildings totaling 183,000 square feet on 9.2 acres on July 29. The properties include an office building located at 5530 Beach Blvd. and a larger industrial warehouse at 5609 River Way in Buena Park. The assets were acquired in March 2022 for $41 million. This is the fifth sale by the joint venture over the past 24 months for a combined aggregate amount of $231 million.

The buyer is a consumer products business that benefits from the building frontage on Beach Blvd. and its proximity to local consumers, amenities and major freeways.

“Orange County remains one of the tightest industrial markets in the country as a result of a structural supply-demand imbalance, and we will continue to seek out attractive acquisition opportunities as part of our infill industrial strategy,” said Eric Staley, managing partner of Staley Point Capital, in a statement.