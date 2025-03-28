Reader Letter for Business of Law Magazine 2023

L.A. Times B2B Publishing is excited to present our third annual Business of Law magazine, covering trends and updates in the industry, recapping the In-House Counsel Leadership Awards, and spotlighting legal visionaries.

The articles in this magazine examine a range of topics impacting the business of law – from shifting operational priorities in legal departments to how in-house counsels are responding to changing regulations to new challenges arising from a post-pandemic landscape and more.

The In-House Counsel Leadership Awards were held on May 4, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton, where we recognized executive-level in-house lawyers for their leadership skills within their organizations as well as their contributions to the legal field and the community at large. The evening kicked off with a cocktail mixer, was followed by an illuminating panel discussion on adopting AI within the legal profession, and concluded with a dinner and awards presentation.

The law firm attorneys profiled in this magazine have exhibited noteworthy achievements within their respective practice areas. Each was considered for their successes and accomplishments achieved in the past 24 months and for innovative strategies to help their organizations and clients avoid risk and leverage opportunities.

Congratulations to all of the honorees and visionaries! Also, thank you to our Platinum sponsors, Rutan & Tucker, LLP and University of West Los Angeles, and our Gold sponsors, Nixon Peabody LLP and Waymaker LLP.

