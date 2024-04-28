CREW Orange County Announces 2024 Board of Directors

CREW Orange County, a chapter of the national Commercial Real Estate Women Network, a nonprofit organization focused on advancing the success of women in commercial real estate, recently announced the group’s board members for 2024.

The board members who have been named to serve this year are as follows:

President - Joanne Lucas, CRE Executive, Multifamily Asset Management



Immediate Past President - Janne Cordova, Wells Fargo Private Bank



President-Elect/Delegate - Anita Chen, Nuveen



Secretary - Caitlin Jinkins, Greystar



Treasurer - Neda Rastegari, OCB Accountants



Communications Director - Dayna Abdel, Passco Companies



Membership Director/Delegate - Angela Gomez-Jones, Endeavor Agency



Programs Director - Heather Francine, Sperry Commercial



Sponsorship Director - Kate Shoemaker, Assured Partners



Emerging Leader/Delegate - Emma Kelley, Nuveen

Joanne Lucas, president-elect for 2024 and previous president in 2022, shared what her vision is for the group, “I am incredibly honored to be working alongside these talented and accomplished women who are such powerhouses in Orange County’s commercial real estate industry. We are looking forward to continuing our mission of uplifting women in CRE through meaningful programming and providing a space to foster strong relationships with other like-minded individuals.”

During the past three decades, CREW Orange County created a dynamic organization that has pioneered some of the most prestigious commercial real estate events in the county. They are one of the leading commercial real estate organizations for executive women in Orange County.

CREW Orange County is a nonprofit organization of commercial real estate professionals that provides opportunities for networking, education, leadership development and philanthropic involvement. The organization focuses on advancing the success of women in commercial real estate by looking outward to bring more women into the industry, showcasing member expertise and successes and serving as a resource to its members and the industry. The multi-disciplinary membership assists in all phases of commercial real estate transactions.

As part of CREW Network, the industry’s premier business organization, CREW Orange County transforms the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. CREW Network’s membership of 12,000 professionals in over 75 major global markets represents all aspects of commercial real estate - providing members with direct access to real estate professionals across all geographies and disciplines. CREW Network’s mission to advance all women in commercial real estate remains the organization’s priority. Its members are committed to strengthening and expanding diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) throughout the global organization.

A united network of individuals with a culture of inclusion and belonging, CREW Network inspires engagement, breaks down barriers and accelerates growth and collaboration for its chapters, members and partners. CREW Network believes diverse voices enrich business connections and drive innovation.

