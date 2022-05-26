Trending TV Shows to Watch on discovery+

Discovery+ is a streaming service that offers exclusive content from your favorite Discovery channels. You can watch live and on-demand TV, and get access to an immense library of TV shows, specials, and documentaries. Plus, you can customize your experience with personalized recommendations and tailored content.

There’s no question that there is something for everyone on the platform. With many options available, it can be hard to decide what to watch. To help you make up your mind, here’s a list of the most popular and trending TV shows on discovery+.

Trending TV shows you don’t want to miss

Serving the Hamptons

This show follows the staff of an elite and “it” Hamptons catering company, 75 Main, as they prepare and serve food for the rich and famous. Come for the food, stay for the juicy drama being cooked up here.

People are always interested in the lives of the rich, and this series gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on at a top-rated restaurant in the Hamptons. It’s interesting to see how the staff members deal with the demands of their clients while creating some binge-worthy drama.

Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed

This documentary takes a critical look at the controversial megachurch Hillsong. The church has been accused of being a cult and its more than 150,000 global members of being brainwashed.

The documentary explores the church’s history, beliefs, and practices. It also contains interviews with former members of the church who have left and who have critical things to say about it. You are bound to be shocked by what you see and hear in this documentary.

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again

It has been ten years since Jackie Siegel started to build the house of her dreams and the largest home in America in the award-winning documentary, Queen of Versailles. As of 2020, the 90,000 square-foot dream home is still far from being finished. Jackie challenges herself to finish the job within one year to prove to her husband, children, and critics alike that she can.

It has become popular among people who like reality TV. The most unique thing about this show is that the family was actually bankrupt and the house was falling apart when filming began. It is interesting to see how they are dealing with it and what they are going to do next.

Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer

This reality show pits two top restaurant consultants, Jon Taffer and Robert Irvine, against each other in a competition to see who can turn around a failing restaurant the fastest. In each episode, one consultant will spend a week trying to turn around a failing restaurant. The other consultant will then have a week to try to turn it around even further. The winner will be determined by a panel of food industry experts.

You should watch it because the consultants have very different styles and philosophies. The restaurants are in different parts of the country, so you get to see a variety of different cuisines and cultures. All the restaurants featured are struggling, so it’s fascinating to see how these business-rehab giants can try to turn them around.

Is it possible to get discovery+ for free?

Discovery+ is a subscription streaming service, without a free version available. You can get it for $4.99/month with ads or $6.99/month for the ad-free version. However, there is a 7-day free trial available for new subscribers. If you are a student, you can get a 40% discount on your subscription.

Discovery+ vs. Netflix

Discovery+ offers a wide variety of content, including live and on-demand shows, while Netflix mainly offers movies and TV shows. Also, discovery+ has a free trial period, while Netflix does not. Additionally, discovery+ has a lower monthly price than Netflix. So if you are looking for a wide variety of content at a reasonable price, discovery+ would be a good choice.

Popular categories and more on discovery+

If you’re looking for something specific, you can use the search function to find particular shows, movies, or documentaries. Additionally, you can also browse by genre, topic, or network. However, if you’re not sure what you’re looking for, you can also browse through the featured shows or films, which include a mix of new and popular titles, such as the 90 Day franchise. The most popular categories on discovery+ are true crime and the paranormal, nature, science, history, docu-series, travel and lifestyle, food, home improvement, reality TV and relationship, sports, and cars.

The future of entertainment

As the world continues to change, so does the television landscape. While there are many great shows on traditional television, there is no denying that the future of television is streaming. Discovery+ is at the forefront of this new trend with many shows that are perfect for binge-watching. Whether you’re into reality TV, documentaries, or scripted dramas, there’s something for everyone on discovery+.

