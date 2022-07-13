Here’s How Noom Weight Helps You Lose Weight

It’s important to consult your doctors with any medical concerns, and before making any changes or adding supplements to your health plan.

In November 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a study revealing that nearly one in six Americans (over 17 percent of respondents) is on a special diet, with weight loss being the main reason.1

A lot of diet books claim that they contain all the answers to successfully losing all the weight you want - and keeping it off for good. Others say losing weight requires eating less and exercising more, while others recommend cutting out carbs. What should you believe?

Meet Noom Weight! A consumer-first digital health platform aimed at helping users reach their weight-loss goals. Noom Weight does not produce pre-made meals, but instead, it focuses on teaching users how to build better habits with psychology-based principles, primarily cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT). Noom Weight uses science and personalization to help you manage your weight and create healthy habits that stick. It helps you better understand your relationship with food, how to be more mindful of your habits, and gives you the knowledge and support you need for lasting change.

When you sign up for Noom Weight, you’ll embark on a daily curriculum of bite-sized lessons that are backed by the latest in psychology and behavioral science. The courses are fun, easy to follow, and will help you build up your confidence with tools you can put into practice on day one. Noom Weight offers every user a human coach who will be there to support you throughout your experience. Noomers often find success when they have someone to hold them accountable. That’s why you’ll have the option to choose the type of support you need to achieve your goals.

Noom Weight coaches also provide support, connection, motivation, and encouragement throughout the experience. They’re trained in behavior change to help users overcome their unique obstacles to change. Additionally, they will keep you motivated to reach your wellness goals.

You can keep track of your activity levels and nutrition using the app’s intuitive, user-friendly features, including step counts and food logs. No food is off-limits. Everything can fit into a healthy eating journey, including a piece of cake at your friend’s birthday party. Foods are color-coded based on caloric density. No food is inherently good nor bad, but this system can help you learn to balance the treats you love with equally delicious, nutritionally rich staples.

Noom Weight will help you better understand your relationship with food, how to be more mindful of your habits, and give you the knowledge and support you need for long-lasting change. Meanwhile, the activity trackers promote fitness by continuously setting new, attainable goals once previous goals are met. This could help you ease into physical activity, especially if you’re not that used to working out regularly.

Do you want to get started with Noom Weight? The first step is to take the quiz that explains your wellness goals, and your current relationships with food and exercise. Noom Weight uses this information to predict a timeline for you to reach your goal weight, and then helps you formulate a personalized action plan that might help achieve that goal, based on plans that have been successful for other individuals with similar characteristics.

