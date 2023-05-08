Honorees and Finalists from the In-House Counsel Awards

The In-House Counsel Leadership Awards was held on May 4, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton. Here are all the honorees and finalists from the event. Read more about these dedicated in-house legal leaders and much more in the Business of Law: Trends, Updates and the In-House Counsel Leadership Awards magazine, publishing on June 25.

Private Company: Small

Honoree: Kirin Jian, Replica Inc.

Finalists:

Todd Rosen, Main Street Advisors

Wendy Pizarro, Calidi Biotheraputics, Inc.

Melissa Slawson, GeoLinks

Jason Weintraub, Jacuzzi Group

Private Company, Mid-Size

Honoree: Philip Louis Spector, ThirdLove Inc.

Finalists:

Stephen Daryl Chu, InStride

Jason Lee, Lido Advisors

Holly Jean Louge, Holmusk

Delphina Yuen, Outschool, Inc.

Private Company, Large

Honoree: John L. Erikson, Wedbush Securities

Finalists:

Bernadette M. Chala, Arbonne

Derek Houth, Tastemade

Alan Wayne Lindeke, Change Home Mortgage

Colin Morris, Tebra Technologies, Inc.

Private Company: Enterprise

Honoree: Arash Darrodi, Fender

Finalists:

Bill Berry, Verkada

Mauricio Fux, Curacao

Ashley Wilson, Lifelong Learner Holdings

Vanessa Wu, Rippling

Public Company: Small

Honoree: Carita Shanklin Walker, Shell Recharge Solutions

Finalists:

Vivian Kim, Hanmi Bank

Jeff Plumer, Evolus

Rasika Vasant Rathi, Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics

Franco Tenerelli, Landsea Homes Coropration

Public Company: Mid-Size

Honoree: Alan Z. Sussman, FAT Brands, Inc.

Finalists:

Elina Avakian, Snap, Inc.

Gregory Jackson, NuVasive

Natalie Prescott, Fulgent

Pamela Anne Sergeeff, Freshworks, Inc.

Public Company: Large

Honoree: Jackie Hayes, Warner Bros. Discovery

Finalists:

Ivana Cingel, AECOM

Barbara Williams Diallo, CBRE

Lara Mackey, CBS Studios

Njeri Mutura, Microsoft Corporation

Rising Star

Honoree: Annie Cheng, Hines

Finalists:

Ismael Bautista, Southern California Gas Company

Carter Goetz, Del Mar Seafoods

Greg Kerber, TriNet Group, Inc.

Brandee Lattimore Strothers, Neutron Holdings, Inc., dba Lime

Education/Non-Profit

Honoree: Tanja Olano, LA28 Olympic & Paralymic Games

Finalists:

Carla Ford, U.S. VETS

Nejmah Rabah Haddad, Rebuilding America

Jessica Waybright, Genesis LA