Honorees and Finalists from the In-House Counsel Awards

The In-House Counsel Leadership Awards was held on May 4, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton. Here are all the honorees and finalists from the event. Read more about these dedicated in-house legal leaders and much more in the Business of Law: Trends, Updates and the In-House Counsel Leadership Awards magazine, publishing on June 25.
Private Company: Small
Honoree: Kirin Jian, Replica Inc.
Finalists:
Todd Rosen, Main Street Advisors
Wendy Pizarro, Calidi Biotheraputics, Inc.
Melissa Slawson, GeoLinks
Jason Weintraub, Jacuzzi Group
Private Company, Mid-Size
Honoree: Philip Louis Spector, ThirdLove Inc.
Finalists:
Stephen Daryl Chu, InStride
Jason Lee, Lido Advisors
Holly Jean Louge, Holmusk
Delphina Yuen, Outschool, Inc.
Private Company, Large
Honoree: John L. Erikson, Wedbush Securities
Finalists:
Bernadette M. Chala, Arbonne
Derek Houth, Tastemade
Alan Wayne Lindeke, Change Home Mortgage
Colin Morris, Tebra Technologies, Inc.
Private Company: Enterprise
Honoree: Arash Darrodi, Fender
Finalists:
Bill Berry, Verkada
Mauricio Fux, Curacao
Ashley Wilson, Lifelong Learner Holdings
Vanessa Wu, Rippling
Public Company: Small
Honoree: Carita Shanklin Walker, Shell Recharge Solutions
Finalists:
Vivian Kim, Hanmi Bank
Jeff Plumer, Evolus
Rasika Vasant Rathi, Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics
Franco Tenerelli, Landsea Homes Coropration
Public Company: Mid-Size
Honoree: Alan Z. Sussman, FAT Brands, Inc.
Finalists:
Elina Avakian, Snap, Inc.
Gregory Jackson, NuVasive
Natalie Prescott, Fulgent
Pamela Anne Sergeeff, Freshworks, Inc.
Public Company: Large
Honoree: Jackie Hayes, Warner Bros. Discovery
Finalists:
Ivana Cingel, AECOM
Barbara Williams Diallo, CBRE
Lara Mackey, CBS Studios
Njeri Mutura, Microsoft Corporation
Rising Star
Honoree: Annie Cheng, Hines
Finalists:
Ismael Bautista, Southern California Gas Company
Carter Goetz, Del Mar Seafoods
Greg Kerber, TriNet Group, Inc.
Brandee Lattimore Strothers, Neutron Holdings, Inc., dba Lime
Education/Non-Profit
Honoree: Tanja Olano, LA28 Olympic & Paralymic Games
Finalists:
Carla Ford, U.S. VETS
Nejmah Rabah Haddad, Rebuilding America
Jessica Waybright, Genesis LA