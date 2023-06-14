Honorees and Finalists from the CFO Leadership Awards

The CFO Leadership Awards was held on June 13, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton. Here are all the honorees and finalists from the event. Read more about these dedicated CFO leaders and much more in the The C-Suite: Trends, Updates and The CFO Leadership Awards Recap magazine, publishing on July 30.

Private Company: Small

Honoree: Jang Lee, CFO, Flow Finance

Finalists:

Bruno Adoric, CFO & COO, Sole Source Capital

Scott Burrows, CFO, Arcutis Biotheraputics, Inc.

Sean Cunningham, CFO, Integrated Capital Management

Rick Urban, CFO & COO, QCMI

Private Company – Midsize

Honoree: Kevin Trosian, CFO, Extensiv

Finalists:

Brett Abbey, CFO, Mob Scene

Jason Crayne, CFO, Criteria Corp.

Irwin Jacobson, CFO, Blu Digital Group

Bharti Sattar, CFO, Barnstorm VFX, Inc.

Private Company: Large

Honoree: Kapil Mehta, CFO & COO, Allied Digital Services, LLC

Finalists:

Jim Mancuso, CFO, Chosen Foods

Frank Sansone, CFO, Beyond Limits

Kristopher Scott, CFO, DRINKS

Jason Brooks, CFO & Global EVP, The MBS Group

Timothy Myers, CFO & EVP, Landscape Development-Enhanced Landscape Management

Private Company: Enterprise

Honoree: Ed Barrera, CFO, Traffic Management, Inc.

Finalists:

Steve Aleman, CFO, Prime Healthcare

Seth Brodie, CFO, Anonymous Content

Matthew Janopaul, CFO, Fender Musical Instrument Corporation

Bill Roberts, CFO, Panavision

Public Company, Small & Midsize

Honoree: Kyle Beilman, CFO, Dave

Finalists:

Steven Binder, CFO, MannKind

Darrel Cross, CFO, MarVista Entertainment

Burt Podbere, CFO, CrowdStrike

Evan Masyr, CFO & EVP, Salem Media Group, Inc.

Public Company – Large

Honoree: Leigh Vosseller, CFO & EVP, Tandem Diabetes Care

Finalists:

David Barter, CFO, New Relic

Irene Oh, CFO & EVP, East West Bank

Karsten Voermann, CFO, GoodRx

Christopher Young, Interim CEO, CFO & Treasurer, Entravision Communications

Education/Nonprofit

Honoree: Lucia King, CFO, Mental Health America Los Angeles

Finalists:

Randolph Siwabessy, CFO, University of California, Irvine; UCI Health

Piero Stillitano, CFO, CALSTART, Inc.

Emilee Tello, CFO, Orange County United Way

Gaspare Benso, CFO & EVP, Autry Museum of the American West

Rising Star

Honoree: Christopher Toumajian, CFO, EP Wealth Advisors, LLC

Finalists:

Alice Neuhausser, CFO & Treasurer, Seismic Capital Company

Phil Oseas, Chief Accounting Officer, GeoLinks

Ashley Harris, CFO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast

Zack Martin, CFO, Loop Global, Inc.