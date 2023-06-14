Advertisement
Honorees and Finalists from the CFO Leadership Awards

The CFO Leadership Awards was held on June 13, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton. Here are all the honorees and finalists from the event. Read more about these dedicated CFO leaders and much more in the The C-Suite: Trends, Updates and The CFO Leadership Awards Recap magazine, publishing on July 30.

Private Company: Small

CFO Awards 2023

Honoree: Jang Lee, CFO, Flow Finance

Finalists:
Bruno Adoric, CFO & COO, Sole Source Capital
Scott Burrows, CFO, Arcutis Biotheraputics, Inc.
Sean Cunningham, CFO, Integrated Capital Management
Rick Urban, CFO & COO, QCMI

Private Company – Midsize

Honoree: Kevin Trosian, CFO, Extensiv

Finalists:
Brett Abbey, CFO, Mob Scene
Jason Crayne, CFO, Criteria Corp.
Irwin Jacobson, CFO, Blu Digital Group
Bharti Sattar, CFO, Barnstorm VFX, Inc.

Private Company: Large

Honoree: Kapil Mehta, CFO & COO, Allied Digital Services, LLC

Finalists:
Jim Mancuso, CFO, Chosen Foods
Frank Sansone, CFO, Beyond Limits
Kristopher Scott, CFO, DRINKS
Jason Brooks, CFO & Global EVP, The MBS Group
Timothy Myers, CFO & EVP, Landscape Development-Enhanced Landscape Management

Private Company: Enterprise

Honoree: Ed Barrera, CFO, Traffic Management, Inc.

Finalists:
Steve Aleman, CFO, Prime Healthcare
Seth Brodie, CFO, Anonymous Content
Matthew Janopaul, CFO, Fender Musical Instrument Corporation
Bill Roberts, CFO, Panavision

Public Company, Small & Midsize

Honoree: Kyle Beilman, CFO, Dave

Finalists:
Steven Binder, CFO, MannKind
Darrel Cross, CFO, MarVista Entertainment
Burt Podbere, CFO, CrowdStrike
Evan Masyr, CFO & EVP, Salem Media Group, Inc.

Public Company – Large

Honoree: Leigh Vosseller, CFO & EVP, Tandem Diabetes Care

Finalists:
David Barter, CFO, New Relic
Irene Oh, CFO & EVP, East West Bank
Karsten Voermann, CFO, GoodRx
Christopher Young, Interim CEO, CFO & Treasurer, Entravision Communications

Education/Nonprofit

Honoree: Lucia King, CFO, Mental Health America Los Angeles

Finalists:
Randolph Siwabessy, CFO, University of California, Irvine; UCI Health
Piero Stillitano, CFO, CALSTART, Inc.
Emilee Tello, CFO, Orange County United Way
Gaspare Benso, CFO & EVP, Autry Museum of the American West

Rising Star

Honoree: Christopher Toumajian, CFO, EP Wealth Advisors, LLC

Finalists:
Alice Neuhausser, CFO & Treasurer, Seismic Capital Company
Phil Oseas, Chief Accounting Officer, GeoLinks
Ashley Harris, CFO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast
Zack Martin, CFO, Loop Global, Inc.

