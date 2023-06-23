Advertisement
See Photos from the 2023 CFO Leadership Awards

CFO Awards 2023
The CFO leadership awards were held on June 13 at the Beverly Hilton.
(All photos by Varon Panganiban)

Attendees celebrate an honoree presentation.
Nominee Brett Abbey of Mobscene meets with Michael Patrick and Brian Hegarty of Marsh McLennan Agency.
Attendees enjoy a champagne toast prior to the awards.
Brian Hegarty of Marsh McLennan Agency presents an award to Christopher Toumajian of EP Wealth Advisors.
Charles Davis of sponsor U.S. Bank poses with Dayle Smith and Nola Wanta of Loyola Marymount University.
Jang Lee of Flow Finance accepts his CFO leadership award.
Participants and guests enjoy dinner prior to the awards ceremony.
The B2B panelists pose after their fascinating discussion.
Honoree Leigh Vosseller of Tandem Diabetes Care holds their award for being a CFO honoree.

