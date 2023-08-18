Congratulations to the Honorees and Finalists from the 2023 OC Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards

The inaugural Orange County Inspirational Women’s Forum and Leadership Awards was held on August 18 at Irvine Spectrum. Here are all the honorees and finalists from the event. Read more about these dedicated CFO leaders and much more in the Orange County Inspirational Women magazine, publishing on Sept. 17.

Company Executive (Small-Midsize)

Honoree: Leeann Cochran – Chief Financial Officer, CommerceWest Bank

Finalists: Jessica Nicole Aliotti – Wealth Management Advisor, Northwestern Mutual Orange County

Elise Diaz – Financial Advisor, Northwestern Mutual Orange County

Shayna Goldburg – Chief of Human Resources, SetSchedule

Jo-E Lopez – Chief Relationship Officer, Snyder Langston

Cathy T. Moses – Partner, Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Mary-Christine (M.C.) Sungaila – Partner, Complex Appellate Litigation Group

Company Executive (Large)

Honoree: Frances Hernandez – Partner, Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Finalists: Shawn Kato – Partner, Baker Tilly

Sharon R. Klein – Partner and Chair, Privacy, Security & Data Protection Practice; Office, Blank Rome LLP

Monika Lopez – Senior Vice President, The Northern Trust Company

Wendy Peterson – General Counsel, Knobbe Martens

Shelly Paula Pisors – SVP, Director of Events & Contributions, Comerica Bank

Chahira Solh – Partner; Executive Committee, Chair, Crowell & Moring LLP

Chief Executive Officer (Small-Midsize)

Honoree: Maria V. Moskver – Chief Executive Officer, Cloudvirga Inc.

Finalists: Susan Dwyer – Co-CEO & Managing Principal, Hendy

Mandy Fry – President & Partner, Z SUPPLY, LLC

Jean Gonzalez – CEO & President, South Coast College

Kaaren Hall – Chief Executive Officer, uDirect IRA Services, LLC

Carolina Weidler – Co-CEO & Managing Principal, Hendy

Casandra Nicole Williams – Chief Executive Officer, A-Tech Consulting

Chief Executive Officer (Large)

Honoree: Celine Martin – Company Group Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Finalists: Laura Khouri – President, Western National Property Management

Marcia Manker – Chief Executive Officer, MemorialCare

Dawn Maroney – President, Markets & CEO, Alignment Health

Lindsay Ann Oglesby – President & CEO, Juice It Up!

Susan Taylor – Chief Executive Officer, Tax Relief Advocates

Andrea Young – Global President, Customer Experience Advantage Solutions

Entrepreneur/Founder/Co-Founder

Honoree: Tricia Sanchez – Principal, C3 Tech

Finalists: Cindy Couyoumjian – Founder & CEO, Cinergy Financial

Rebecca Ann Hall – President & CEO, Idea Hall

Anna Lisa Lukes – Co-Founder & CEO, The Lukes Network, LLC

Kim Sherman – President & CEO, Echo Media Group

Erica Solis – Founder & CEO, Poppy Life Care

Brenda Springer – Founder & CEO, Reveille, Inc.

Nonprofit Executive – Social Advocacy

Honoree: Susan B. Parks – Orange County United Way President & CEO

Finalists: Ronnetta Johnson – Chief Executive Officer, Waymakers

Claudia Bonilla Keller – Chief Executive Officer, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

Lee Ann Kline – President & Founder, STEM Advantage

Kelsey Rae Morgan-Babikov – Co-Founder & Chief Program Officer, EverFree

Maricela Rios-Faust – Chief Executive Officer, Human Options

Autumn Strier – Co-Founder & CEO, Miracles for Kids

Nonprofit Executive – Health & Research

Honoree: Annette M. Walker – President, City of Hope Orange County

Finalists: Allyson Brooks – Ginny Ueberroth Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair and Chief Quality Officer of Hoag Women’s Health Institute, Hoag

Mara James – Founder & CEO, Extraordinary Lives Foundation

Debra Miller – Founder & CEO, CureDuchenne

Cristol Barrett O’Loughlin – Founder & CEO, ANGEL AID

Angie Rowe – President & CEO, Beyond Blindness

Michelle Gwen Wulfestieg – Executive Director, Southern California Hospice Foundation

Rising Star

Honoree: Alexandra Kathryn Nichols – VP, Investments, Wells Fargo Advisors

Finalists: Claire Arora – VP, Head of Customer Success, Green Street

Fatima Arshad – SVP, Credit Risk Management & Decisioning, Comerica Bank

Sruthi Dhulipala – PR Manager, Technicolor Creative Studios

Samrah Mahmoud – Partner, Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

Nivine Perez – Senior Associate, Interior Design Leader, CannonDesign

Brittney Tierce – SVP, Technology & Security, Visory Health