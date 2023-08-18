Congratulations to the Honorees and Finalists from the 2023 OC Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards

The inaugural Orange County Inspirational Women’s Forum and Leadership Awards was held on August 18 at Irvine Spectrum. Here are all the honorees and finalists from the event. Read more about these dedicated CFO leaders and much more in the Orange County Inspirational Women magazine, publishing on Sept. 17.
Company Executive (Small-Midsize)
Honoree: Leeann Cochran – Chief Financial Officer, CommerceWest Bank
Finalists: Jessica Nicole Aliotti – Wealth Management Advisor, Northwestern Mutual Orange County
Elise Diaz – Financial Advisor, Northwestern Mutual Orange County
Shayna Goldburg – Chief of Human Resources, SetSchedule
Jo-E Lopez – Chief Relationship Officer, Snyder Langston
Cathy T. Moses – Partner, Cox, Castle & Nicholson
Mary-Christine (M.C.) Sungaila – Partner, Complex Appellate Litigation Group
Company Executive (Large)
Honoree: Frances Hernandez – Partner, Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Finalists: Shawn Kato – Partner, Baker Tilly
Sharon R. Klein – Partner and Chair, Privacy, Security & Data Protection Practice; Office, Blank Rome LLP
Monika Lopez – Senior Vice President, The Northern Trust Company
Wendy Peterson – General Counsel, Knobbe Martens
Shelly Paula Pisors – SVP, Director of Events & Contributions, Comerica Bank
Chahira Solh – Partner; Executive Committee, Chair, Crowell & Moring LLP
Chief Executive Officer (Small-Midsize)
Honoree: Maria V. Moskver – Chief Executive Officer, Cloudvirga Inc.
Finalists: Susan Dwyer – Co-CEO & Managing Principal, Hendy
Mandy Fry – President & Partner, Z SUPPLY, LLC
Jean Gonzalez – CEO & President, South Coast College
Kaaren Hall – Chief Executive Officer, uDirect IRA Services, LLC
Carolina Weidler – Co-CEO & Managing Principal, Hendy
Casandra Nicole Williams – Chief Executive Officer, A-Tech Consulting
Chief Executive Officer (Large)
Honoree: Celine Martin – Company Group Chairman, Johnson & Johnson
Finalists: Laura Khouri – President, Western National Property Management
Marcia Manker – Chief Executive Officer, MemorialCare
Dawn Maroney – President, Markets & CEO, Alignment Health
Lindsay Ann Oglesby – President & CEO, Juice It Up!
Susan Taylor – Chief Executive Officer, Tax Relief Advocates
Andrea Young – Global President, Customer Experience Advantage Solutions
Entrepreneur/Founder/Co-Founder
Honoree: Tricia Sanchez – Principal, C3 Tech
Finalists: Cindy Couyoumjian – Founder & CEO, Cinergy Financial
Rebecca Ann Hall – President & CEO, Idea Hall
Anna Lisa Lukes – Co-Founder & CEO, The Lukes Network, LLC
Kim Sherman – President & CEO, Echo Media Group
Erica Solis – Founder & CEO, Poppy Life Care
Brenda Springer – Founder & CEO, Reveille, Inc.
Nonprofit Executive – Social Advocacy
Honoree: Susan B. Parks – Orange County United Way President & CEO
Finalists: Ronnetta Johnson – Chief Executive Officer, Waymakers
Claudia Bonilla Keller – Chief Executive Officer, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County
Lee Ann Kline – President & Founder, STEM Advantage
Kelsey Rae Morgan-Babikov – Co-Founder & Chief Program Officer, EverFree
Maricela Rios-Faust – Chief Executive Officer, Human Options
Autumn Strier – Co-Founder & CEO, Miracles for Kids
Nonprofit Executive – Health & Research
Honoree: Annette M. Walker – President, City of Hope Orange County
Finalists: Allyson Brooks – Ginny Ueberroth Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair and Chief Quality Officer of Hoag Women’s Health Institute, Hoag
Mara James – Founder & CEO, Extraordinary Lives Foundation
Debra Miller – Founder & CEO, CureDuchenne
Cristol Barrett O’Loughlin – Founder & CEO, ANGEL AID
Angie Rowe – President & CEO, Beyond Blindness
Michelle Gwen Wulfestieg – Executive Director, Southern California Hospice Foundation
Rising Star
Honoree: Alexandra Kathryn Nichols – VP, Investments, Wells Fargo Advisors
Finalists: Claire Arora – VP, Head of Customer Success, Green Street
Fatima Arshad – SVP, Credit Risk Management & Decisioning, Comerica Bank
Sruthi Dhulipala – PR Manager, Technicolor Creative Studios
Samrah Mahmoud – Partner, Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
Nivine Perez – Senior Associate, Interior Design Leader, CannonDesign
Brittney Tierce – SVP, Technology & Security, Visory Health