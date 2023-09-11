The 2023 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Leadership Forum

Join us for our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Leadership Forum event at SLS Hotel Beverly Hills on October 19.
SLS Hotel Beverly Hills
October 19
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) initiatives in the workplace have become a strategy for success. We will be hosting a series of informative panels featuring diverse business leaders from a variety of backgrounds and industries. The L.A. Times B2B Publishing team will also publish a magazine following the in-person event recapping the forum and honoring inspirational, diverse leaders exhibiting achievements within their respective businesses.
For advertising or sponsorship opportunities, contact Helya Askari at helya.askari@latimes.com.
Forum Topics
Accessibility and the Bottom Line
Whether work is taking place remotely, in the office, or both, what does it take for businesses to have a fully accessible workplace? How does it impact the bottom line, employees, and customers in positive ways?
- Moderator: Lawrence Carter-Long, Media/Communications Specialist and Disability Advocate
- Panelist: Alyssa Kavner, Vice President-Clinical Training and Quality, Easterseals Southern California
- Panelist: Hannah Said, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Practitioner, Woven Inclusion
Belonging: The New Secret to Retention in an Evolving Remote Workplace
What are the new methods of sustaining and creating a workplace culture that embraces belonging in an effective way that permeates beyond the brick and mortar walls?
- Moderator: coming soon
- Panelist: Dylan Pany, Managing Director, Phaidon International
- Panelist: Courtney Moore, Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, L.A. Dodgers
Breaking Barriers
Hear from our panel of experts on how minority-owned businesses can obtain access to capital, and learn how some companies thrived in their supplier diversity efforts.
- Moderator: Scharrell Jackson
- Panelist: Robert Brown, President, UWLA
- Panelist: Carlos Salas, President, The Change Company
Harnessing the Value of DEIA
How are DEIA initiatives making companies more adaptable and agile? Learn from companies who have been able to harness the power of their DEIA efforts to help address their company’s most critical needs.
- Moderator: Dr. Shawn Andrews, Leadership, Gender and Diversity Expert
- Panelist: Perika Sampson, Global Head of Inclusion and Diversity, Gilead Sciences
- Panelist: Jamison Escobar, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Program Manager, LA Lakers
Diamond Sponsor – The Change Company
Platinum Sponsors:
Easterseals
Phaidon International
UWLA