The 2023 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Leadership Forum

Join us for our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Leadership Forum event at SLS Hotel Beverly Hills on October 19.

SLS Hotel Beverly Hills

October 19

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

NOMINATE A DEIA LEADER

RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY!

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) initiatives in the workplace have become a strategy for success. We will be hosting a series of informative panels featuring diverse business leaders from a variety of backgrounds and industries. The L.A. Times B2B Publishing team will also publish a magazine following the in-person event recapping the forum and honoring inspirational, diverse leaders exhibiting achievements within their respective businesses.

For advertising or sponsorship opportunities, contact Helya Askari at helya.askari@latimes.com.

Forum Topics

Accessibility and the Bottom Line

Whether work is taking place remotely, in the office, or both, what does it take for businesses to have a fully accessible workplace? How does it impact the bottom line, employees, and customers in positive ways?

Moderator: Lawrence Carter-Long, Media/Communications Specialist and Disability Advocate

Panelist: Alyssa Kavner, Vice President-Clinical Training and Quality, Easterseals Southern California

Panelist: Hannah Said, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Practitioner, Woven Inclusion

Belonging: The New Secret to Retention in an Evolving Remote Workplace

What are the new methods of sustaining and creating a workplace culture that embraces belonging in an effective way that permeates beyond the brick and mortar walls?

Moderator: coming soon

Panelist: Dylan Pany, Managing Director, Phaidon International

Panelist: Courtney Moore, Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, L.A. Dodgers



Breaking Barriers

Hear from our panel of experts on how minority-owned businesses can obtain access to capital, and learn how some companies thrived in their supplier diversity efforts.

Moderator: Scharrell Jackson

Panelist: Robert Brown, President, UWLA

Panelist: Carlos Salas, President, The Change Company

Harnessing the Value of DEIA

How are DEIA initiatives making companies more adaptable and agile? Learn from companies who have been able to harness the power of their DEIA efforts to help address their company’s most critical needs.

Moderator: Dr. Shawn Andrews, Leadership, Gender and Diversity Expert

Panelist: Perika Sampson, Global Head of Inclusion and Diversity, Gilead Sciences

Panelist: Jamison Escobar, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Program Manager, LA Lakers

Platinum Sponsors:

Easterseals

Phaidon International

UWLA

