Sam’s Club October Savings Events

Welcome to an October filled with incredible opportunities at Sam’s Club! Get ready to elevate your shopping experience as October brings a month of spectacular sales and discount events for Sam’s Club members. The goal? To make October your absolute best month!

Prepare to fill your cart with top-quality groceries, must-have home essentials, your favorite beverages, and so much more, all thanks to the Sam’s Club October flash savings . And the excitement doesn’t stop there! Mark your calendars for the upcoming 2-day super savings event , where you can delight in jaw-dropping discounts of up to $11,000 sitewide.

Curious about the amazing savings that await this season at Sam’s Club? Keep reading to discover how October is turning into the ultimate shopping bonanza.

Sam’s club October flash savings

Over the course of four days, from 10/06 to 10/09, you can save up to 45% off on select items updated daily with the Sam’s Club flash savings event. Here are some categories of items you can save big on:

Kids toys: Fill your kids with immense joy when you purchase toy cars, motorcycles, and other motorized kids toys . Save up to $70 off each toy when you shop on the applicable flash savings day.

Fill your kids with immense joy when you purchase toy cars, motorcycles, and . Save up to $70 off each toy when you shop on the applicable flash savings day. Beauty products: You can also save big on beauty products like brow gels, eyebrow pencils, and much more with the flash savings event.

You can also save big like brow gels, eyebrow pencils, and much more with the flash savings event. Oral hygiene: Save up to $150 off on oral hygiene products , toothbrushes, and more from Oral-B.

Save up to $150 off on , toothbrushes, and more from Oral-B. Kitchenware: There’s no better time to save on cookware , pots and pans, outdoor deck boxes, and many more kitchen items.

Wake up at 12:01 a.m. ET every day to start saving money on your favorite purchases. Take notice that the offer expires at 11:59 p.m. ET each day, and a new set of savings on different items will be available the next day until the flash savings event expires.

2 days super savings event

There’s even more to look forward to! From the 10/10 to 10/12, Sam’s Club is rolling out a spectacular 2-day super savings event that’s bound to leave you astonished. During this limited-time sales event, you can indulge in incredible savings of up to $11,000 sitewide.

Imagine having the opportunity to score unbeatable discounts on a vast array of products, including cutting-edge gadgets, top-tier home improvement equipment, stylish furniture, fashionable clothing, and virtually anything else you can dream of—all exclusively available online!

So, mark your calendars and set your alarms because this event is not to be missed. Get ready to seize the incredible deals and fulfill all your shopping needs at Sam’s Club!

How to access Sam’s Clubs benefits

To access the fantastic benefits Sam’s Club extends to its members, complete the form , and savor a delightful $35 discount on your membership registration fee! After your registration is successfully submitted, you’ll be welcomed into a community of thousands who relish a hassle-free shopping experience.

Sam’s Club Plus Membership

You can go a step further in your savings journey with a Sam’s Club Plus membership. With a Sam’s Club Plus membership, you not only get to access these events 2 hours earlier than other members, but you also get to enjoy many other perks. Get free shipping on all your purchases, same day delivery, a Sam’s Club Mastercard for more savings, and much more. Going for a 50% discounted rate of $55, grab a Sam’s Club Plus membership to enjoy even more savings today.