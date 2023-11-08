Get More With The LG Refrigerator BOGO Savings Event

LG is kickstarting the holiday season with numerous Black Friday discount deals, including up to $1300 off on some refrigerators and a massive buy one refrigerator, get a free 7 cubic ft. single door refrigerator deal.

In this article, we’ll look at the amazing LG Refrigerator BOGO Savings deal, check out Black Friday discounts on eligible refrigerators, and learn ways to save with this deal.

LG Refrigerator BOGO Savings

Until the 29th of November, purchase any eligible LG Counter-Depth MAX refrigerator and get a free 7 cu. ft. compact fridge when you add it to your cart at checkout.

Here are some of the awesome refrigerators you can use to get this BOGO deal with significant Black Friday discounts already applied:

27 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator

Black Friday price: $1,998.99

Original price: $2,899.00

Score this 27 cu. Ft counter-depth French door refrigerator with an edge-to-edge instaview window, internal water dispenser, ice maker, and more awesome features in the BOGO savings deal at Black Friday prices.

26 cu. ft. Smart Mirror InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice

Black Friday price: $2,799.00

Original price: $4,099.00

With this LG 26 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator, you get to enjoy crushed ice, cubed ice, and two other types of ice, an integrated tall ice and water dispenser, and much more benefits, all at a discounted price.

26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator

Black Friday price: $2,499.00

Original price: $3,199.00

Shop this 26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with welcome lighting, UVnano Water Dispenser, Cool Guard with Backlit Lighting, and Premium Ice Bin Design at a discounted price with the LG Black Friday deals.

26 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator

Black Friday price: $2,199.00

Original price: $3,499.00

Don’t miss out on this 26 cu. Ft. edge-to-edge Smart InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with a dual ice maker, slim spaceplus® ice system and lots of other perks in the LG BOGO savings deal and Black Friday event.

27 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator

Black Friday price: $1,799.00

Original price: $2,499.00

Another amazing refrigerator to score in this LG savings deal is the 27 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser, Ice Maker, Door Cooling+ and lots of other cool features. You can own this and get the 7 cu. ft. single door refrigerator for free.

Ways to Save with the LG Refrigerator BOGO Savings and Black Friday Deals