The Top-Rated Workplaces in Southern California

The Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing team is well aware that employees valued by leadership end up caring for each other – and their clients. Those who feel inspired by the companies where they work feel empowered and motivated. Additionally, they share and support the corporate vision. When factors such as diversity, equity, inclusion, communication and transparency from leadership and true growth opportunities are present at a workplace, great things are bound to happen.

For our first annual celebration of the region’s Top Workplaces, L.A. Times B2B Publishing partnered with DataJoe LLC, a leading national data collection and third party research firm, to develop a workplace survey. We received nominations suggesting private, public, nonprofit and government organizations of all sizes in the SoCal region. These organizations’ HR teams were then invited to share the survey with their employee teams. Read more about our methodology here.

The 65 organizations and employers selected as Best Workplaces in Southern California are honored and listed (in two groups - one for mid-sized and large companies and one for small companies) in this special publication as part of our DEIA Magazine because diversity, equity, inclusion and acceptance are distinct factors of excellence in great places to work, according to the employees surveyed for this data. The Best Workplaces program is designed to be an annual, free survey and workplace health analysis to identify companies that are creating strong, healthy workplace cultures.