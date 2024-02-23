L.A. Times B2B Publishing is excited to announce our fourth annual Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility (DEIA) magazine to publish on September 29, 2024. This publication aims to showcase the outstanding DEIA leaders and advocates in the region and provide valuable insights for business leaders seeking to inspire change.

We invite you to nominate remarkable individuals who are catalysts for change and have successfully implemented diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility initiatives within their respective organizations and industries. The B2B publishing executive committee will select distinguished senior-level executives based on the following criteria:



Professional accomplishments spanning the past 12-24 months

Leadership roles held within and outside of their respective organizations, along with the impact they have made

Contributions to their industry, organization, and community throughout their careers

Involvement in board memberships, non-profit work, and affiliations

There is no cost associated with submitting nominations. However, due to limited space, we can only profile two individuals from each organization. The nomination opportunity is available to leaders based in California.

Furthermore, L.A. Times B2B Publishing will host a series of engaging panel discussions featuring prominent diversity leaders from various backgrounds and industries. This in-person event is scheduled to take place in August 2024.

You may contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or at karren.adamyan@latimes.com for any issues with the submission.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged.

*Please note that L.A. Times B2B Publishing staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the B2B Publishing team prior to being published in this supplement. Do not submit information that is subject to change or confidential.

Individuals selected by the B2B Publishing team will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.